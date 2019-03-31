Ryan Garcia Defeats Jose Lopez By Technical Knockout In Round 2

In front of a sold-out crowd at Fantasy Springs Resort & Casino on Saturday night, Ryan Garcia dazzled fans and furthered his unblemished record by defeating Jose Lopez via stoppage at the end of Round 2. In the co-main event, Angel Acosta dropped Ganigan Lopez by knockout in Round 8 to successfully defend his WBO Light Flyweight Title. Additionally, Rocky Hernandez took down Ibrahim Class in a second round knockout, while top Irish prospect Aaron McKenna won by unanimous decision against Loretto Olivas to retain his undefeated record.





Below are quotes and official results from Fantasy Springs:

Ryan Garcia





“For this training camp, nothing changed. I’m training with Eddy Reynoso, one of the best trainers in the world right now. My improvements are even going to get better and better, my fights are going to get better and better, and the competition is going to get better. And I’m going to be ready for it.”

Are you ready for a championship bout? “I’m showing everybody that I need to put up the competition because the more I get better, the opposition has to get better. And do I think I’m ready for a world title this year? Hell yes.”

“And I also want to say something to the Mayweather camp that keeps running their mouth. Don’t worry, you get your fights up, and I will whoop your ass anywhere, let’s do it. I ain’t intimidated by Mayweather, nobody can intimidate me.”

On his defense tonight: “That’s the one thing with Eddy that we’re working on everyday and I’ve seen Canelo do it. You’ve seen how much he’s improved over the years, and I’m just learning from the best. So, the more and more I train with my brother [Canelo] right here, the more we’re going to get better.”

On his fight tonight: “I just caught him with that right hand over the top, he kept ducking his head and I just smacked him wherever he went. Boom. It’s like the cobra bag, everywhere he went, I went for it. The first round, I started letting my hands go, because I was going to try to work on some punches, but then I’m like man, I’m going to start hitting him. And that’s when I knew I could get him.”

What’s next? “Hopefully I fight on the undercard of my guy right here, May 4th, Canelo vs. Jacobs. But wherever my destiny takes me, that’s where I’m going to fight. I’m going to spend time with my new baby, Riley. I did this one for you baby. And all the other fights are for you, baby.”

Canelo Alvarez

On Ryan Garcia, who he came to support in person: “He’s learning a lot and I’m very impressed because he’s the kind of fighter who does what he does in the gym, in the ring, and he did that tonight. I think he’s the best prospect today.”

Oscar De La Hoya

On Ryan Garcia: “He’s on his way. Look, he proved it again tonight. There’s a lot of fans that want to see him win that world title. And believe me, it’s going to happen sooner than later.”

Angel Acosta

“We did all the work that we did in the gym. Ganigan came here very intelligently. He knew how to move and how to make punches, especially after the first round when I hurt him.”

What’s more important, unification or moving up in weight? “I want to unify but I also want to get the big purses. I’ve shown that I can knock people out just like the people in the bigger divisions. I’ve had 21 fights and 20 of them have ended by knockout, so I want the big money.”

Who do you want to fight next? “There are many champions in my division. For instance, Ken Shiro, who’s WBC Champion, there’s another Japanese fighter who’s the WBA Champion, and another Nicaraguan champion. I’d fight with any of those fighters.”

Rocky Hernandez:

“I showed my ability in there. This year, I plan to show everyone the Mexican style we all love. I also want the world to know who Rocky Hernandez is. Hopefully I can get a world title shot by the end of the year.”

–

10-round Lightweight Bout @ 135 lbs.

Ryan Garcia vs. Jose Lopez

Ryan Garcia (18-0, 15 KOs) defeats Jose Lopez (20-4-1, 14 KOs) by TKO at 3:00 in Round 2

12-round WBO Light Flyweight Title Bout @ 108 lbs.

Angel Acosta vs. Ganigan Lopez

Angel Acosta (20-1, 20 KOs) defeats Ganigan Lopez (35-9, 19 KOs) by KO at 1:55 in Round 8

10-round Super Featherweight Bout @ 130 lbs.

Rocky Hernandez vs. Ibrahim Class

Rocky Hernandez (28-0-3, 25 KOs) defeats Ibrahim Class (22-6, 10 KOs) by KO at 1:58 in Round 2

6-round Welterweight Bout @ 147 lbs.

Aaron McKenna vs. Loretto Olivas

Aaron McKenna (7-0, 4 KOs) defeats Loretto Olivas (3-1, 1 KOs) by unanimous decision (60-53, 60-53, 60-53)

8-round Welterweight Bout @ 147 lbs.

Danielito Zorrilla vs. Gamaliel Diaz

Danielito Zorrilla (11-0, 9 KOs) defeats Gamaliel Diaz (40-20-3, 19 KOs) by KO at 2:59 in Round 2

10-round Featherweight Bout @ 126 lbs.

Joet Gonzalez vs. Rodrigo Guerrero

Joet Gonzalez (22-0, 13 KOs) defeats Rodrigo Guerrero (26-8-2, 16 KOs) by KO at 2:27 in Round 5

10-round Welterweight Bout @ 147 lbs.

Antonio Orozco vs. Jose Rodriguez

Antonio Orozco (28-1, 17 KOs) defeats Jose Rodriguez (25-13-1, 13 KOs) by unanimous decision (99-91, 97-93, 97-93)

