Rolly Romero giving Kambosos a good chance against Haney

Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero believes unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr could do the job against WBC 135-lb champion Devin Haney in their undisputed showdown at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.

Rolly, who just suffered his first career defeat last weekend at the hands of Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, says Kambosos (20-0, 10 KOs) needs to press Haney because he has a weak chin, and can get easily hurt.

Romero points out that the 23-year-old Haney (27-0, 15 KOs) was hurt in his last two fights against Joseph ‘Jojo’ Diaz Jr. and Jorge Linares.

What Rolly feels is an example of Haney having a weak mandible is the former featherweight Jojo Diaz wobbling him a couple of times in their fight last December in Las Vegas.

Kambosos isn’t known for his part, and he could have problems trying to duplicate what Jojo Diaz and Linares both did against Haney.

“Devin Haney, he gets hurt by people with no power,” said Rolly Romero to Fight Hub TV. “Devin Haney is the only person to beat Linares that didn’t knock him out. He had Haney walking like Bambi to the corner.

“He gets hurt by people with no punch. Jojo Diaz hurt him. I think Kambosos might actually have a chance, and I think nothing of Kambosos” said Rolly about his belief that George could defeat Haney potentially.

“That means I literally think the bottom of Devin Haney. So if you’re a fan, you’re not going to be a fan of boxing if you watch that s*** [Kamboso vs. Haney]. It’s going to put everybody to sleep.

“Nobody is going to go to sleep inside the ring. They’re only going to be going to sleep outside the ring [the fans]. Kambosos got the worse version of Teofimo, and he still looked like s***,” said Rolly.

As you can see, Rolly doesn’t think much of Kambosos either, but he thinks even less of Haney. Kambosos was close to being knocked out by a sickly and injured Teofimo Lopez last November, and he’s fortunate to have gotten the win in that fight.

“Teofimo fought him with literally one arm. Kambosos, I hope you come out good,” said Rolly. “Just press Devin Haney. He’s a f*** p****, and he has a weak genetic makeup. You have a stronger genetic makeup than him, but still weak as f*** than Devin Haney. Please end this mother f*** hype because honestly, he’s trash.

“Congratulations, nobody gives a f***,” said Rolly when asked what happens if Haney beats Kambosos to become the undisputed lightweight champion.

“I don’t like the way he looks. He’s got these big a** nostrils,” said Rolly about Haney. “He’s as ugly as f***. Bill, you’re a good-looking man, but you might want to get a paternity test because Devin might not be your f**** son,” said Rolly in hitting below the belt.