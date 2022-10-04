Robert Helenius says his experience will be key against Deontay Wilder

Robert Helenius says his experience will be key for his fight against Deontay Wilder on October 15th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The big punching 6’6″ Helenius (31-3, 20 KOs) says he had over 250 fights as an amateur, and he believes that will benefit him against former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs).

Wilder vs. Helenius goes for $74.99 on Fox Sports pay-per-view on October 15th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

While some boxing fans have complained about the price for the card, it’s got an excellent chief support bout between former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant and former two-time WBC 168-lb champion Anthony Dirrell.

Other interesting fights on the card:

Gary Antonio Russell vs. Emmanuel Rodriguez

Frank Sanchez vs. Carlos Negron

Wilder is going to need to keep his guard up the entire fight because Helenius has a lot of power in both hands, and he’ll surely take advantage of the shaky punch resistance for the ‘Bronze Bomber’ if he can land.

Tyson Fury, who is not a big puncher, twice knocked out Wilder. Of course, some would argue that Fury’s knockout of Wilder in 2020 was aided by a rabbit punch he landed in the third round that shook him up badly.

“I don’t think I’m without punching power. So for starters, I’m tall, I have a good jab and good combinations,” said Robert Helenius talking about his strong points during Tuesday’s virtual press conference for his October 15th fight against Deontay Wilder.

“I have more experience. I think that’ll be a key factor,” Helenius continued. “I think so, but I don’t know how to explain it without revealing it,” said Helenius when asked if he has any tricks up his sleeves that he can use to defeat Deontay.

“We’ve been training for this fight for a very long time, so, of course, we’ve made some tactical changes during the long period of time.

“I’m not good with predictions, but I have no predictions for it. Sorry. I hope the New York Boxing Commission, they said last time that I have to take some off,” said Helenius when asked if he’s going to shave his beard before fighting Wilder on October 15th. “But we’re Vikings; we have beards, so I don’t understand the problem,” said Helenius.