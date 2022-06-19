Robeisy Ramirez crushes Abraham Nova – Boxing Results

Featherweight contender Robeisy Ramirez (10-1, 6 KOs) looked sensational on Saturday night with a one-punch knockout victory over the talented previously unbeaten Abraham ‘El Super’ Nova (21-1, 15 KOs) in the chief support bout at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy set up Nova feinting to the body and tagging him with a left to the head in the fifth round to knock him out.

Nova fell hard with the back of his head hitting the canvas hard. The contest was halted at 2:20 of round five. By far this was the best performance of the 28-year-old Robeisy’s short four-year professional career and showed that he’s ready for a title shot.

Nova had his left hand extended far in front of him, and Robeisy used a right-hand feint and came over the top with a left that bowled him over.

In hindsight, Nova should have kept his guard up rather than trying to use his left as a stick to prevent Robeisy from getting close.

Near the end of the third round, Robeisy hurt Nova with a flurry of shots after catching him against the ropes. Robeisy landed some powerful left hands to the head that rocked the Puerto Rican Nova.

All in all, it was a sensational performance from Robeisy, who made a statement with this victory, showing that he’s ready for big things.

“He didn’t even see the left hand coming straight down the middle as he’s retreating with his left hand extended, right down the middle, right on the button,” said ESPN commentator Tim Bradley about Robeisy Ramirez’s one-punch knockout of Abraham Nova in the fifth round.

“Boom! Parked him right in the corner like a valet driver. My goodness, what a shot. His head even hit off the canvas as well,” said Bradley.

“Watch the dip feint, the level change. A subtle level change right here. He brought the eyes down, and then the hook came around and then a straight left hand right down the middle. He never expected that kind of punch.

“That’s why you saw that type of reaction right there, glove stuck on the bottom rope. My goodness,” said Bradley about Nova down flat on his back after being nailed by a pulverizing left hand from Robeisy. “It was a devastating knockout, produced by Ramirez. It was unbelievable.”

“All of this happened because of all of the great boxing that Ramirez did,” said ESPN commentator Andre Ward. “So now, Nova doesn’t know what’s coming.

“He [Nova] tried to leave out of the backdoor without saying goodbye, and Ramirez followed him out with that straight left hand because he’d already gotten the distance that he needed, and he knew that Nova makes those kinds of mistakes,” said Ward.