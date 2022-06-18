Beterbiev vs. Smith – LIVE updates & results from New York

IBF/WBC light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev and WBO champion Joe Smith Jr. fight tonight in a 12-round unanimous match at Madison Square Garden in New York. ESPN and ESPN+ will be showing this outstanding Top Rank promoted event tonight at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Robeisy Ramirez fights Abraham Nova in the can’t-miss co-feature bout in featherweight action.

Boxing 247 will be giving live updates & results below of the action:

Welterweight prospect Jahyae Brown (11-0, 8 KOs) used his superior firepower and technical ability to defeat Keane McMahon (7-3, 4 KOs) by a six-round unanimous decision. The judges scored it: 60-54, 58-56, and 58-56.

“Beterbiev fought a lot of guys, but not a lot of punchers like Joe Smith, who fought with a broken jaw, who answered the bell in all kinds of situations, and yet, Beterbiev is the favorite for a reason here,” said Max Kellerman on Max on Boxing.

Beterbiev-Smith Jr. undercard:

Robeisy Ramirez vs. Abraham Nova

Wendy Toussaint vs. Asinia Byfield

Bruce Carrington vs. Adrian Leyva

Jahi Tucker vs. D’Andre Smith

Floyd Diaz vs. Daniil Platonovschi

Troy Isley vs. Donte Stubbs

Jahyae Brown vs. Keane McMahon

“If he wins because Smith has already fought Bivol [and lost], the winner of this fight, at any rate, has Dmitry Bivolout there if they’re interested. We know Joe Smith is willing to make those kinds of fights.

“If Beterbiev is and we get Beterbiev, the tank, the come forward guy that breaks everyone down, the guy in the Russian system that everyone feared vs. Bivol, the master boxer, who just boxed circles around Canelo. Both are undefeated for all the marbles at light heavy.

“There’s a good chance that happens, but first he has to get through the power of Joe Smith, and for as long as this fight is going on, not only will you see action, but you’ll be at the edge of your seat because it could end at any moment,” said Kellerman.

“Max, you got to understand that when you have two power punchers, two pressure fighters in the ring, when you look at the history and look at George Foreman, Ron Lyle. You can look at Muhammad Ali, George Foreman, also when he fought against Joe Frazier, these typical fights don’t last more than six rounds,” said Bradley.

“The tank fighter, the Joe Frazier kind of guy when he fights the George Foreman, and I’m not saying Joe Smith is George Foreman, but stylistically, he’s got to get through the danger zone in order to get mid-range, short-range where Beterbiev excels,” said Kellerman.

“He’s got to get through the long-range bombs of Joe Smith. He may have to absorb some of those coming in, and if he can, what does Joe Smith do? He can’t just let Beterbiev come at him the whole fight. He can’t just move. He’s got to figure out a way to make the tank go backward,” said Kellerman.

“He’s going to have to fight a little bit and box a little bit. He has to mix up his attack,” said Tim Bradley.

“If you like boxing, especially violent boxing, don’t miss the light heavyweight unification fight,” said Kellerman.