Roach On Pacquiao: If There’s Another Fight After This, It’s Going To Be One Of The Best Guys Out There

Most fans seem to feel the upcoming fight superstar and living legend Manny Pacquiao will have with Errol Spence will be the 42 year old great’s swansong, win or lose. Surely, at age 42, after such a long and highly distinguished ring career, retirement would be fully understandable, expected, for Manny after August 21st.

But trainer Freddie Roach has spoken of the possibility of another fight after Spence; presuming Pac Man is victorious later this month. Speaking with The Sun, Freddie made it clear that if Manny does fight again after facing Spence, it will NOT be against Conor McGregor. That ship has sailed. No, Freddie says Pacquiao will fight “one of the best guys out there” if he does fight again having faced one of the very best guys out there in “The Truth.”

“Manny does not have any interest in fighting an MMA fighter, he wants to fight the best fighters out there,” Roach said. “If he can’t be at that level at boxing, then he doesn’t want to be boxing. He will retire and hopefully become president of his country. If there is another fight after this it’s not going to be McGregor, it will be against one of the best guys out there. It’s not going to be a guy from another sport. I want to see good boxing and that’s what you get from Manny Pacquiao. He’s always fought the best out there.”

There is no denying that. However, IF – and it is a big if in the opinion of some – Pacquiao can defeat Spence, he could very likely fight just about anybody of his choosing afterwards and it would sell. Manny is already a true great, but with the Spence challenge he is closing in on a whole different kind of greatness; the kind he will have all to himself. To defeat the man who is, depending on your view, the best or the second-best welterweight in the world, a man who is unbeaten and in his prime, this at age 42 after over a quarter of a century in the sport!?

Indeed, Manny would be in a class all by himself. Will the Spence fight be Pacquiao’s last? Maybe it should be, win, lose or draw. You know who you’ll be rooting for come August 21.