Clock Put on Mayweather to Accept Pacquiao Rematch Deal

Pacquiao reacted immediately, saying the version being discussed publicly does not match what was signed. Speaking on Inside the Ring, he said he contacted his team as soon as he heard the comments and was told there had been no change to the agreement.

“I called Jas right away. ‘What happened? That’s not what we signed. We signed a real fight. He’s got his event, he’s announcing this exhibition,'” said Pacquiao to the InsideRingShow. “Jas told me he didn’t have any idea. “I think he’s scared of losing, because that’s his leverage to go around and have exhibitions. If that record was ruined, what else can he leverage? For me, he cannot get out of this contract. He will face a lot of consequences if he fails this commitment.”

That position has now been backed with a timeline. Manny Pacquiao Promotions CEO Jas Mathur said Mayweather’s team has until the end of business on April 14 to confirm they will move forward under the original terms.

“Floyd’s signature is on multiple contracts. This is a professional fight. Netflix doesn’t want to be involved in an exhibition and we don’t want that to happen. Tomorrow is the deadline, the 14th, end of business day.”

Mathur said discussions are ongoing and expressed confidence that the situation will be resolved, but made clear the expectation is that Mayweather follows through on the deal already in place.

A decision is now expected within days, with the deadline forcing clarity on whether the rematch proceeds as agreed or falls apart before it reaches the ring.