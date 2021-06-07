Ricky Hatton on Mayweather vs. Logan: ‘This is s**t for Boxing’

Ricky Hatton came out of the woodwork on Sunday giving his thoughts on Floyd Mayweather Jr’s eight-round exhibition match against YouTuber Logan Paul in Miami.

Hatton didn’t like what he saw of this fight and feels that it’s “sh*t for boxing to have a legend in the sport like Mayweather stooping to the level of hustling fights against YouTubers to make a quick buck.

Hatton believes that the 44-year-old Mayweather is tarnishing boxing with the way that he’s putting together mismatches against non-boxers in his retirement, all in the name of money.

On the other hand, Mayweather’s enablers believe that he’s providing entertainment for the fans, and there’s nothing wrong with him selling a product at his age to people.

After all, this is capitalism at it’s finest, and Mayweather has a product he’s peddling with his fights against YouTubers and MMA fighters.

The great Jack Johnson fought his last exhibition match at age 67.

If Mayweather can keep fighting exhibition matches until he’s that age, he could become a billionaire.

Hatton is only 42-years-old, and more than young enough to do exhibition matches himself against YouTubers if he could lose some weight.

If Hatton lost 60 pounds or so, he could probably make a bundle fighting Logan or Jake Paul in an exhibition match.

Hatton said this on Instagram about Mayweather vs. Logan:

“WTF was all this about? What happened to the days where fighters would put their lives on the line to try to be the best and at least fight the best.

“Now we have fighters calling out YouTubers as that’s where the most money is these days due to the social media world we live in?

“I can live with an exhibition like Mike (Tyson), and Roy (Jones) did between two legends of our sport, but the greatest fighter of all time [Mayweather], who has only recently retired against somebody who’s only there cause of how many followers he has and not because of who he’s previously beat?

“Money is important; that’s why we went from the amateurs and turned pro, but these days money seems more important than the legacy.

“Floyd and Logan, hey, everyman to their own. Good luck to both. My personal opinion that was sh*t for boxing. #getupthereboy,” said Hatton.

Mayweather isn’t going to be shamed into stopping his exhibition matches by Hatton or anybody. As long as the money is good, we can expect to continue to see Mayweather hustling fights against non-boxers from YouTube or possibly other sports.

Whoever has a large following on social media will likely be Mayweather’s targets because he can count n their followers to bring in the PPV buys.

It’s obvious that we’re now going to see other fighters looking t set up fights against YouTubers. As such, if Mayweather wants to make as much money as possible in a short period of time, he needs to fight Logan’s brother Jake Paul, and then scout out YouTube for other other people with a large following