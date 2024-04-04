Richardson Hitchins vs. Gustavo Lemos Streaming Live on DAZN

Rising contenders will face off this Saturday night to see who will take another step up the ladder at junior welterweight. Streaming live on DAZN, Richardson Hitchins takes on Gustavo Lemos with the winner moving on to bigger things. Hitchins signed with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom in search of opportunities at 140.

Both Matchroom and Golden Boy Promotions have a plethora of great opponents. Devin Haney, Ryan Garcia, Subriel Matias, Jose Ramirez, Regis Prograis, and Arnold Barboza all fit the bill for quality foes for Hitchins.

But let’s not put the cart before the horse and completely discount Gustavo Lemos the way the betting lines have it appears. Lemos is a pressure guy who fights behind a high guard or a make-shift shoulder-roll as he did early versus Lee Selby. Lemos has a big right hand and loves to throw two-punch combos up close. He doesn’t throw a bunch of punches like many come-forward boxers. Lemos is a little more economical but when he lets them go they have meaning. Gustavo is riding ten knockouts in row streak as he will attempt to make 11. It should be noted those stoppages came over somewhat subpar opposition beyond Lee Selby. It also should be noted that was the first time Selby has been stopped.

Richardson Hitchins comes off a clean victory over Jose Zepeda. His other decent victories are over John Bauza, Malik Hawkins, Yomar Alamo, and a way past his prime but still game split-win over Argenis Mendez. Hitchins will look to use his boxing skills on the outside at least in the opening rounds. His jab, hand speed, and defense are obvious to see and should give Lemos some trouble. Lemos needs to force the issues at some point and it’s probably best it comes early. The best bet for Gustavo is to keep his guard tight and throw short punches with meaning.

This boxing podcaster believes the odds should be a bit closer with Lemos sitting around at +550 all the way up to +630. That said as long as Hitchins doesn’t get caught cold early one and is able to create enough distance to fight at a comfortable range he should get the “W’. If Lemos can do real damage in the first part of this fight he can force Hitchins to become more defensive and then open up to catch up on the scorecards late in the fight. Hitchins has said this fight will be a tester for the IBF 10-pound rehydration rule, something he wasn’t sure of when asked about fighting IBF champ Subriel Matias.

My Official Prediction is Richardson Hitchins by Unanimous Decision.

Side Note: Also in action this weekend is Culcay vs. Murtazaliev, Diego Pacheco, Galal Yafai, Skye Nicolson, and real deal contender Ernesto Mercado.

Written by Chris Carlson Host/Producer of The Rope A Dope Radio Podcast