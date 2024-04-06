Bill Haney Not Impressed by Isaac Cruz’s Win over Rolly

Devin Haney’s father, Bill, wasn’t impressed with Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz’s eighth-round knockout victory over WBA light welterweight champion Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero.

Bill says the victory was expected and that he felt it was “only a matter of time” before Rolly lost. He then gave Cruz a backhanded compliment when asked about his power, saying that even his daughter can knock out someone if your chin is there.

Bill said that Pitbull (26-2-1, 18 KOs) has “nothing” for his son, Devin, to worry about. It seemed clear that Bill wasn’t happy with the huge amount of praise that Pitbull Cruz was getting from fans and the media.

Haney didn’t receive the same praise after his last two wins over Regis Prograis and Vasily Lomachenko. One reason for that is Haney is a pure boxer with no power, and his last two fights were dull.

No Surprise Here

“Well, he delivered against a guy that we knew it would only be a matter of time,” said trainer Bill Haney to Fighthype when asked about his reaction to Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz’s win over Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero last weekend.

Bill is right about Rolly not being a guy who was expected to hold onto his WBA title for long, but you still have to give Pitbull credit for looking so sharp.

“Devin didn’t put Rolly on the list because we just didn’t look at him like that. He used to have a lot of stuff to say. Isaac did what he’s supposed to do. He definitely doesn’t have nothing for Devin at al,” said Bill.

A Diss to Cruz’s Power

“My daughter is a big puncher if your chin is there,” said Bill when asked about his thoughts on Pitbull Cruz’s power. “Anybody. It only takes 5 lbs of pressure. Good luck in your future being a male stripper, Rolly,” said Bill when asked if he has any message he wants to be given to Rolly.