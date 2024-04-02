Richardson Hitchins vs Gustavo Lemos in IBF final eliminator on April 6, live on DAZN

Richardson Hitchins has thrown down the challenge on Matchroom’s ‘Flash Knockdown’ podcast, declaring his path to boxing supremacy. He vows to cement this legacy with a compelling showcase against Gustavo Lemos in a decisive fight for the IBF World Jr. Welterweight title shot. The event will begin at 7 PM PST in the USA and at 3 AM BST on April 7th in the UK. Fans can catch the action live on DAZN. The venue for the event is the Bleaulive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Tickets are currently available for purchase through Ticketmaster.

Hitchins (17-0, 7 KOs) is on the brink of a world title opportunity, aiming to overthrow Lemos (29-0, 19 KOs) in the buzzing Las Vegas scene. The determined Brooklyn fighter is set to prove his lasting power at the pinnacle of the sport.

Facing the undefeated Argentine, Hitchins is motivated not by the looming title fight against IBF champion Subriel Matias but by mastering his own skills. He’s convinced that his best version outclasses any rival and feels the boxing community is starting to take note.

Hitchins confidently states his growing stature in the boxing world, fueled by fans’ eagerness to see him in dream fights against the likes of Devin Haney and Subriel Matias. This, he believes, is just the beginning of his ascent to stardom, propelled by seizing every chance that comes his way.

With a calm and focused mindset, Hitchins sees the upcoming Vegas night as just another step in his career, another victory to claim. He acknowledges the magnitude of this chance to shine on a major stage, reflecting on his rapid rise to headline status and his readiness for world title contention.

In preparation, Hitchins emphasizes relentless training and fine-tuning his approach, aiming for constant improvement and the pursuit of an elusive perfection, a strategy he believes gives him an edge over his adversaries.

In a night filled with promising fights, Hitchins’ battle with Lemos stands out as a key attraction. The event also features Diego Pacheco defending titles against Shawn McCalman,

Skye Nicolson is at it again, lacing up her gloves not just to nab her first World title but to sprinkle a bit of that Aussie magic on women’s boxing Down Under. She’s set to duke it out with Sarah Mahfoud for the shiny WBC Featherweight belt this Saturday at the Bleaulive Theater, Fontainebleau Las Vegas, with the whole world tuning in on DAZN.!

With a spotless record (9-0, 1 KO), Nicolson is the proud owner of a Commonwealth gold, which she won right in her backyard in 2018. Now, she’s eyeing a bigger prize – adding a World title to her trove and giving former champ Mahfoud (14-1, 3 KOs) a run for her money.

Following a weekend where Aussie fighters like Tim Tszyu got a bit roughed up in their title tussles, Nicolson’s stepping into the ring with more than just victory on her mind. She’s dreaming big – like, Amanda Serrano big – and knows winning the title from Mahfoud could make that dream fight a reality, not to mention give Aussie boxing a hearty boost.

Nicolson’s got her eyes set on more than just belts and brawls. She’s all about inspiring the next gen, from the wide-eyed youngsters in Australia to aspiring pugilists worldwide. With Aussie legends like Ella Vasen and Sienna Murray punching their way to the top, Nicolson’s keen on being part of that wave, pushing women’s boxing into the spotlight where it belongs.

She’s quick to tip her hat to Tim Tszyu for putting Aussie boxing on the map and dreams of hauling big-time bouts back to her homeland. With plans of squaring off against the likes of Amanda Serrano on Aussie soil, Nicolson’s not just fighting for titles; she’s fighting for the future of boxing in Australia.