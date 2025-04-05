Richard Torrez Jr. Overcomes Guido Vianello in a Fight Marked by Clinches and Inconsistent Performance – Boxing Results

Heavyweight contender Richard Torrez Jr. (13-0, 11 KOs) was taken taken the distance by 2016 Olympian Guido Vianello (13-3-1, 11 KOs), defeating him by a unanimous decision in a fight that appeared closer than the wide scores by the three judges on Sturday night at the Palms Casino Resort, Las Vegas.

Given how sloppy these two were, it is hard to believe these are Olympians because they looked like a regular run-of-the-mill bottom feeders. Top Rank is obviously banking on Richard Torrez Jr. capturing a world title, but he looked awful tonight, and Vianello is even worse.

They scored it 97-92, 98-91 and 98-91. I scored the fight 6-4 for Torrez Jr. There wasn’t much to separate the two.

Referee Thomas Taylor was being extra strict with the holding by Vianello and quickly deducted a point from him in the second round. It was way too early in the fight for the referee to be taking off points for holding.

Vianello, 30, was trying to land shots, but his accuracy was terrible. He was missing and then falling into an immediate clinch because he didn’t have the inside game to battle at close quarters against the short fire hydrant-like Torrez Jr. When Guido was landing right hands, he didn’t have any power on his punches. They looked like jabs. When he was connecting, it had no effect.

Torrez Jr. looked like he was gassed out by the midpoint in the fight, as he’d been pushing a fast pace and being grabbed and leaned on by the 6’6″ Vianello. Another reason for that is because Torrez Jr. had been quickly knocking out the low-level opposition that his promoters at Top Rank have been feeding him. So when Guido was still in the fight by the fifth, he was fighting on fumes.

From the fifth round on, Vianello appeared to get the better of the action, landing well in rounds 5, 6, 7, and 8. In the last two rounds, he looked exhausted on his feet, and was throwing weak power shots that missed Torrez most. The punches that Richard was throwing didn’t look effective, either. He looked sloppy.

All Results:

Richard Torrez Jr defeated Guido Vianello by unanimous decision with scores of 97-92 and 98-91 (twice).

Lindolfo Delgado edged Elvis Rodriguez by majority decision, scoring 96-94 on two cards with one judge seeing it even at 95-95.

Abdullah Mason stopped Carlos Ornelas via TKO at the end of Round 6 (3:00).

Albert Gonzalez earned a unanimous decision win over Dana Coolwell with scores of 78-74, 77-75, and 80-72.

Steven Navarro defeated Juan Esteban Garcia by TKO in Round 4 (2:46).

Art Barrera Jr stopped Daijohn Gonzalez with a TKO in Round 2 (2:56).

Jahi Tucker outpointed Troy Williamson by unanimous decision across the board (99-89 x3).

Demler Zamora stopped Hugo Alberto Castaneda Marroquin by TKO in Round 4 (1:24).

Sammy Contreras Jr made quick work of Robert Jimenez, winning by TKO in Round 1 (2:16).