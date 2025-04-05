Boxing Tonight: Tszyu vs. Spencer – Live Results

Tim Tszyu (24-2, 17 KOs) will try to snap his two-fight losing streak tonight, facing Joey Spencer (19-1, 11 KOs) in a 10-round fight that will be shown live on Prime Video, with the event start time at 8:00 pm ET / 1 am UK from the Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Newcastle, Australia.

Typically, this fight would be viewed as a gimme for the former WBO junior middleweight champion Tszyu. Still, after his back-to-back defeats against Sebastian Fundora and Bakhram Murtazaliev, it’s not a sure thing that he’ll be victorious tonight against the American Spencer.

Tszyu vs. Spencer – Start Times and Viewing Info

Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025

Where to Watch: LIVE on Prime Video

Venue: Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle, Australia

Main Card Start Time:

8:00 PM ET (New York)

5:00 PM PT (Los Angeles)

1:00 AM BST (UK – early Sunday morning)

10:00 AM AEST (Australia – Sunday)

Main Event Ring Walks (Approximate):

11:00 PM ET (New York)

8:00 PM PT (Los Angeles)

4:00 AM BST (UK – Sunday)

1:00 PM AEST (Australia – Sunday)

Shark’s Scent

It’s a critical stage for Tszyu, where he absolutely needs to win tonight and look good in doing so against the 24-year-old Spencer. This guy was well-chosen by Tszyu’s promoters, who aren’t throwing him in with any of the killers at 154. Still, Spencer is dangerous due to his right-hand power, his youth, and his desire to succeed.

Joey is like a shark that smells blood in the water. He knows he’s got a wounded prey in front of him, and he’s going to be going after Tszyu, looking to piece him up tonight. Given what we’ve seen of Tim in his last two fights, you can’t rule out a win for Spencer.