Richard Torrez Jr Will Face Guido Vianello On April 5 In Las Vegas

There will be some potential heavyweight fireworks taking place on both sides of the Atlantic on Saturday April 5. The all-heavyweight card topped by Joe Joyce Vs. Dillian Whyte that will take place in Manchester, UK should deliver plenty of action – the other two fights on the card being Lawrence Okolie Vs. Richard Riakporhe and David Adeleye against Jeamie TKV. While that same night in Las Vegas, unbeaten heavyweight Richard Torrez Jnr will face his biggest test yet in the form of Guido Vianello.

Torrez Jr, currently 12-0(11) as a pro, this record being compiled after the 25 year old won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics, is looked at by some as a future champion. Vianello, who is 30 years of age and is currently 13-2-1(11) has shown his durability and his danger level in a couple of fights, these fights being his close, debatable decision loss to Efe Ajagba, and the Italian Stallion’s stoppage win over huge Russian Arslanbek Makhmudov.

Vianello may well push Torrez Jr harder, and longer, than anyone else has thus far managed. The fight will take place at the Palms Casino in Vegas and it could well prove to be a fight worth tuning in for. We fans are always on the look out for the next heavyweight star, and maybe the southpaw from Tulare, California is indeed a future champion in the making. It will be interesting to see how Torrez Jr gets on against Vianello, a fighter who has been stopped just once, this on cuts in a 2023 fight with Jonathan Rice.

Since that fight, Vianello has gone 3-1, but some would argue he should in fact be 4-0 since the Rice fight, with that split decision loss to Ajagba really being a fight that could have gone either way. Vianello is a big guy at 6’6,” to Torrez Jr’s 6’2,” and he has shown power along with durability. Again, an interesting heavyweight matchup.

Can Torrez Jr get the win here, and if so, can he become the first man to legitimately KO Vianello?