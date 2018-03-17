Results: Oleksandr Gvozdyk defeats Mehdi Amar

Oleksandr Gvozdyk (15-0, 12 KOs) put in a less than impressive performance in beating Mehdi Amar (34-6-2, 16 KOs) by a 12 round unanimous decision to win the vacant WBC interim light heavyweight strap on Saturday night on ESPN at the Hulu Theater inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.





The judges scores were 117-111, 116-112, 118-110. Boxing 247 scored it 117-111. Gvozdyk faded towards the end and was hurt in the 11th and 12th rounds by big shots from Amar.

—

Previously unbeaten lightweight contender Felix Verdejo (23-1, 15 KOs) was beaten by knockout artist Antonio Lozada Jr (39-2, 33 KOs) by a 10th round knockout. Lozada wore down the ring rusty Verdejo, who was coming off of a 13 month layoff, dropped him in the 10th. Lozada continued to blast away at Verdejo until the fight was halted by referee Eddie Claudio. The official time of the stoppage was at 2:37 of round 10.

Other results:

Christopher “Pitufo” Diaz RTD 4 Braulio Rodriguez





Jose “The Sniper” Pedraza UD 8 Jose Luis Rodriguez

Joseph Adorno TKO 1 Ivan Gil de Lamadrid