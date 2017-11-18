Results: Jerwin Ancajas destroys Jamie Conlan

IBF super flyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas (28-1-1, 19 KOs) totally destroyed an over-matched previously unbeaten #4 IBF Jamie Conlan (19-1, 11 KOs) in stopping him in the 6th round on Saturday night at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Ancajas, 25, knocked Conlan down 4 times in the fight. The referee halted the fight in round 6 after Ancajas knocked Conlan down with a right hand rabbit punch to the back of the head.

Conlan hit the deck in round 1 from a delayed reaction from a right hand to the head. In round 3, Ancajas dropped Conlan with a left to the body. Conlan was close to being stopped after Ancajas caught him against the ropes and unloaded with a storm of body shots as the round was ending. Conlan hit the deck again in round 4. Ancajas lost a point for a low blow in round 5.