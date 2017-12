IBF World featherweight champion Lee Selby (26-1, 9 KOs) retained his title tonight with a one-sided 12 round unanimous decision over the much younger 24-year-old Eduardo Ramirez (20-1-3, 7 KOs) on Saturday night at the Copper Box Arena in London, England.

The final scores were 118-110, 119-109 and 115-112. Boxing 247 had Selby winning 9 rounds to 3. Ramirez fought well in rounds 3, 9 and 11.





With the win, the 30-year-old Selby will face #1 IBF Josh Warrington next.