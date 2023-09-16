Ramon Cardenas KOs Rafael Pedroza – Boxing Results

Ramon Cardenas of San Antonio delighted local boxing fans with a great display, utilizing a classic left-hook to overpower and surprise Rafael Pedroza in the second round, clinching his first win on SHOBOX: The New Generation. This thrilling fight was broadcasted live from Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas. In the second round, Cardenas sent Pedroza to the ground twice, both times with beautifully executed left hooks. After the second knockdown, where Pedroza landed oddly on his flank, referee Rafael Ramos ended the fight without hesitation at 1:22 of the round.

Pedroza’s loss on SHOBOX marked the 235th fighter to lose his undefeated streak in the series’ 22 years.

Commenting on his performance, Cardenas noted, “After the first knockdown, I targeted him with a right to his body, which made him lower his defense, so I aimed for the top. Observing his loose defense, I went for the shot, and down he went. Predicting a similar outcome, I did it again, ending the fight. Being undefeated on SHOWTIME, this is undoubtedly my most significant achievement. I’m optimistic that SHOWTIME will invite me back. I’m eyeing the champions.”

The outcome was an unexpected blow for Pedroza. It was his debut fight outside Panama, and he joined the fight undefeated and ranked fifth in the WBA’s super bantamweight division. Conversely, Cardenas, who was competing in his hometown for the ninth occasion, remained calm and showcased the performance of his career, upping his record to 22-1 with 12 KOs. Pedroza’s record changed to 15-1 with 11 KOs.

Cardenas had previously showcased his skills at The Alamodome in July 2022, securing a victory against Michel Banquez in the lead-up to Mark Magsayo vs. Rey Vargas on SHOWTIME BOXING® COUNTDOWN. He now adds another feather to his cap with this remarkable win.

Reflecting on his journey, Cardenas remarked, “Although I was ranked globally, I didn’t get my shot earlier. But now, I’ve sent out a strong message. I’ll challenge any champ, be it WBA or WBC. My goal was to alert the boxing scene and demonstrate my capabilities, and I believe I’ve done that.”

In another fight, Mirco Cuello, the 2020 Argentine Olympian known for his fierce style, secured a hard-fought unanimous win against Rudy Garcia in their featherweight division, marking Garcia’s first defeat. Garcia had a few bright moments, but Cuello’s offensive consistency ensured his victory.

Cuello mentioned, “He was the most challenging competitor I’ve faced. I gained considerable experience in the 10 rounds. I’m eager to fight on SHOWTIME again soon.”

There were moments of contention during the bout. Garcia seemed to have floored Cuello in the third round, but the referee continued the fight. Later, Garcia was knocked down in the fifth round after a shoulder hit, which the referee deemed a genuine fall.

In the opening fight, rising star Freudis Rojas maintained his undefeated streak with a masterclass performance against Saul Bustos. Despite his efforts, Bustos stood his ground, marking the end of Rojas’ perfect knockout run. Rojas shared his thoughts, “Not every contest will end in a knockout, and I don’t want that. As a contender, I need to understand how to go into the later rounds.”

Rojas controlled the initial rounds, but Bustos showed resilience despite facing swelling and injuries. “It’s natural to feel the jitters on SHOWTIME. If someone isn’t anxious, something is amiss. It’s a premier platform in boxing,” Rojas added.