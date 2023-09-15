Boxing Tonight: Lopez vs. Gonzalez – Live Results

The odds are stacked against underdog Joet Gonzalez (26-3, 15 KOs), who is going up against the massive puncher, IBF featherweight champion Luis Alberto Lopez (28-2, 16 KOs) tonight in Top Rank’s card at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas. This might be the last chance saloon for Joet, as he’s repeatedly lost when stepping it up.

Boxing247 will give live updates & results below of the Lopez-Gonzalez card.

– Lightweight fringe contender Jamaine Ortiz (17-1-1,8 KOs) labored to an ugly ten round unanimous decision over journeyman Antonio Moran (29-6-1,20 KOs).

The scores were 99-91, 98-92 and 97-93. Ortiz was under his right eye in the eighth round and looked tired at the end.

You can argue that the fight should have been scored as a draw because neither fighter did enough to win, but it’s unsurprising that the name guy, Ortiz, was given the win. He looked awful, though, and terrible to watch.

Ortiz could not stand his ground due to the withering body punching from Moran, which gave him all kinds of problems.

Both fighters were hurt many times in the fight, and Ortiz, who looked like a welterweight inside the ring, was on the run the entire second half after being hurt to the body multiple times in the first half.

– In an entertaining contest Featherweight Rubin Villa (21-1, 7 KOs) showed off his talent & pedigree, defeating the game Brandon Valdes (15-4, 7 KOs) in winning an eight round unanimous decision. The judge’s scores were 78-74, 78-74, and 78-74.

Villa ran away with the fight in the championship rounds, catching Valdes with some beautiful shots. Surprisingly, Valdes took all Villa could dish out and was able to go the distance.

It’s difficult to predict how Joet Gonzalez will do against IBF 126-lb champion Luis Alberto Lopez because he’s a fighter who looks great sometimes but then turns around and looks terrible when Top Rank puts him in with live dogs.

If Joet is at his best tonight, he could dethrone Lopez, but he’s going to need to take a lot of heavy shots for that to happen. Lopez is no joke in the power department, and he’s going to be landing some serious heavy artillery on Gonzalez for as long as this contest lasts.

You can argue that if Joet makes it the full 12 round distance, it’ll be a moral victory on his part because many boxing fans believe Lopez is going to knock him out at some point tonight.

Joet has never been stopped before, though, and he’s been in with the hard punchers Emanuel Navarrete and Isaac Dogboe, so he may be able to make it out of the fight on his feet.

Still, that doesn’t mean Gonzalez is going to win the fight. It just means he will hang around and soak up punishment for 12 rounds.

The other two fights on the main portion of the ESPN+ card are as follows:

Xander Zayas vs. Roberto Valenzuela Jr. – 10-round junior middleweights

Emiliano Fernando Vargas vs. Alejandro Guardado

The start time for the main portion of the card is at 10:00 p.m. ET, 7:00 p.m. PT, and the preliminary fights begin at 6:30 p.m. ET.