R.I.P Mark Potter – The British Heavyweight Warrior Loses Cancer Battle

In sad news, it has been reported how British heavyweight warrior Mark Potter has died; his battle with stomach cancer is now over. Potter, who fought to a 26-fight pro record, passed away yesterday. Promoters Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn have been paying tribute to Potter, who was known as “The Great White Shark” during his ring career. Mark was just 47 years old.

Potter – perhaps most famous for his simply incredible fight with Danny Williams, who managed to fight through the pain of a dislocated shoulder to KO Potter in a British and Commonwealth title fight showdown in October of 2000 – was given less than 18 months to live in March of this year.

Potter went pro in 1997, fighting for six years. During his time in the ring, Mark went 21-5 (16), and he faced good fighters such as Keith Long, Williams, Michael Murray, and Michael Sprott. Mark, of Walthamstow, fought a number of his fights at the historic York Hall in London.

Trained by Dean Powell, Potter was stopped just three times, and he was, for some years, a real fan favorite. Upon being diagnosed with the stomach cancer that ultimately spread to his spine, Potter fought harder than ever, launching a fund-raiser, which raised funds to the tune of £33,000, with Mark spending a good deal of his final days in the gym.

Warren and fellow former pro Audley Harrison have both posted affectionate tributes:

“Sorry to read this, RIP Mark & condolences to his family & friends – he gave me a hella battle in the London ABA’s & went on to have a decent pro career, too – looking back, a lot of boxers have passed in the last few years. Definitely makes you appreciate our time here,” Harrison wrote on social media.

“Mark was a great fighter and an even bigger character who was involved in many entertaining fights over the years and was a hugely popular face around the fight scene, particularly in the London area. Mark fought some great fights during his career and was as brave as they come, but sadly he succumbed to one opponent that abides by and respects no rules at all,” Warren wrote.

Here at ESB, we all wish to express our sympathies and condolences to Mark’s family and friends at this sad time.