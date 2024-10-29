Purse Bid Date Set For Martin Bakole vs. Agit Kabayel Fight, November 5th

A date has been set for a potential purse bid battle to secure the potentially great heavyweight fight that is Martin Bakole Vs. Agit Kabayel. The date for the bid has been set at November 5th, but the two sides could well reach a deal before then. If both guys want the fight, and this seems to be the case, no purse bid battle will take place.

November 5 isn’t too far away at all, so if the two teams do manage to reach a deal it will get done in the next few days. Fans are keen to see this fight happen. Both Bakole, 21-1(16) and Kabayel, 25-0(17) are coming off impressive stoppage wins – Bakole stopping Jared Anderson and taking his unbeaten record in August, Kabayel stopping Frank Sanchez and taking his unbeaten record in May of this year.

It’s a great match-up, and both fighters, who are the same age at 32, will likely get tested hard. A good case can be made for Bakole winning, as an equally good case can be made for Kabayel getting the win here. It seems this fight has little chance of going the distance, too. Both men can bang, especially the huge, close to 300-pound Bakole. However, Kabayel may be the more skilled fighter of the two, while the German has a fine body attack in his arsenal.

The minimum bid required to participate in the purse bid for this fight, should it be needed, is $200,000. If it does indeed go to purse bids, it will be interesting to see who wins the right to promote this fight.

Who wins when Bakole and Kabayel rumble? This fight may form part of yet another stacked fight card, with this one likely looking for Saudi Arabia sometime next year. The winner, be it Kabayel or Bakole, will be in prime position for a shot at the Usyk-Fury rematch winner. Or will the belts become fragmented not too long after December 21st?

Along with Bakole and Kabayel, many other good heavyweight contenders are working their way towards a world title chance – such as Fabio Wardley, Efe Ajagba, Bakhodir Jalolov, Moses Itauma, and others.