Prograis, Tszyu, & Aleem: Keep the Train on the Track

The boxing world eagerly anticipates meaningful matchups ahead for Regis Progais, Tim Tszyu, and Ra’eese Aleem. All three fighters return on Saturday, and the main focus, keep the train on the tracks.

Obviously, it ensures not only quality fights for the public but also the fat checks that come with it. Tim Tszyu squares off against the normal game Carlos Ocampo live on Showtime broadcasting from Australia. Regis Prograis comes back to his native home in New Orleans to take on replacement boxer Danielito Zorrilla live streaming on DAZN. Ra’eese Aleem’s in perfect position for a great opportunity at 122, but a legit fighter in Sam Goodman stands in his way. Aleem vs. Goodman makes for an ideal co-feature on the Showtime card.

With one eye on potential 140-pound matchups off on the horizon, Regis has to buckle down the hatches and handle his business against Danielito Zorrilla. Zorrilla held his own in his fight with Arnold Barboza Jr. last summer and has never been stopped. Possible challenges like Devin Haney, Richardson Hitchins, or even soon-to-be free agent Jose Ramirez, among others, is likely what Eddie Hearn will be looking to offer Progais if successful on Saturday. Ryan Garcia is currently with Golden Boy Promotions, which has a working relationship with the DAZN platform, and Regis recently signed a 3-fight deal.

For this boxing podcaster, the outcome is really about Regis winning on the cards or via stoppage. Recently Prograis seems to have gotten his weight issues under control, having hired a nutritionist. If Eddie can sign Devin Haney to a short-term deal, that would be a hell of a clash of styles at the junior welterweight division with Prograis. A while back, rumors swirled about titlist Subriel Matias signing with Eddie Hearn, but those rumors have been tampered down now.

As for Tim Tszyu, beyond a first-round knockout loss to Top-5 pound-for-pound boxer Errol Spence, his opponent Carlos Ocampo gave Sebastian Fundora a very good test. Ocampo stayed upright over 12-rounds throwing just two punches less than Fundora, 871-869. The problem was Fundora landed 259 punches to Ocampo’s 192. Tim will be patient for a round or two, then go on the attack. Tszyu does a good job of mixing up his punches aiming at the openings to the head or body. Ocampo will defiantly land his fair share of power punches but the jab, left hook, straight right hand, and overall fundamentals of Tim will be too much to overcome.

It appears that Tim Tszyu dodged a bullet after being bitten by a dog a little while ago. As we know, a major showdown is next, facing undisputed champion Jermell Charlo later this year. Charlo has been recovering from a hand injury, and a reported September working date is getting finalized as we speak. So as long as Tim can get through Saturday’s fight relatively unscathed and still unbeaten, he will be in the fight of his life.

My Official Predictions: Regis Prograis by Unanimous Decision and Tim Tszyu by Late Round TKO.

Mark this down, Ra’eese Aleem vs. Sam Goodman will steal the weekend as far as competitiveness. Coming off an impressive outing over Mike Plania, Aleem has been patiently waiting for a title shot. Goodman cleanly defeated TJ Doheny last time out and looks to put his name on the 122-pound map with a big win. The boxing betting sites have this one close with Goodman, a slight underdog from +116 to +125. A give-and-take, tit-for-tat affair will be the case up until the last, say 4 or 5 rounds when Aleem separates from Sam. Being on the road, Ra’eese will need to win very convincingly.

My Pick: Ra’eese Aleem by Majority-Decision.

