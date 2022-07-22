Chisora: “If Fury Wants To Fight, We’ll Fight – If Not I Want Wilder!”

Dereck Chisora is determined to land a big fight in his next outing. Having called out Deontay Wilder immediately after his much-needed win over Kubrat Pulev, Chisora is now saying he will fight Tyson Fury again. Speaking with IFL TV, the 38 year old warrior who is not listening to the calls plenty of people have made for his retirement, says it would be a “great fight” if he fought Fury again, in what would be a third fight.

Chisora says he “wants to fight,” and that real fighters “fight everyone.” Recently, “retired” champ Fury said he and Chisora are no longer friends – this because of Chisora’s prediction that Dillian Whyte would KO Fury back in their April fight – and that he will “punch him in the face” if he sees him. Chisora, when asked about Fury’s comments, replied, “it’s just business,” before adding how he will “be there” if Fury wants to fight him again.

“Listen, if Frank Warren and his posse, if the Gypsy King and his posse want the fight, just tell me when, what time and where, and I’m there,” Chisora said. “I wanna fight, bro. It’s not who I want, what I want, I just wanna fight. If you’re a fighter you should fight everyone out there. [With the Fury call out] it’s just business, it’d be a great fight. Enough respect to Tyson and his family – if he wants to fight, we’ll fight, if he don’t, I want Deontay Wilder.”

As fans know, Fury is 2-0 over Chisora, with the second fight being especially one-sided. In truth, as popular as Chisora is right now, with him becoming a real cult figure, no one wants to see a Fury-Chisora III. Not too many people like the idea of a Wilder-Chisora fight, either. But Chisora has his own mind and he knows what he wants. But can Chisora really get himself such a big fight? Will either Fury or Wilder even box again?

Chisora says he is paying zero attention to the people who are “failures in their own lives” who are calling for him to retire and not fight Wilder.

“They’re failures in their own lives, they’ve failed every time they’ve tried to jump a hurdle,” Chisora said. “They’d rather take the easy way of life, just waiting to die. I don’t wanna do that, I want the hard stuff in life. I wanna go out there and prove something to my self, I want to shock the world – but they don’t. Those people who say those things [about how I should retire], look at their lives, look at what they do. What do they do for a living? They can’t walk in my shoes, that’s why they take the easy way out.”

Chisora has never taken the easy way, we know that. But plenty of fans do care about Chisora and they don’t want to see him get hurt. And what’s wrong with that? How many more times can Chisora roll the dice and come out the other side a winner?