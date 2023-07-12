PPV Prices Announced For Crawford – Spence Fight

In case you haven’t seen or heard yet, the pay-per-view prices for the upcoming super fight showdown between rival welterweight champions Terence Crawford and Errol Spence have been announced. The fight, which will of course take place in Las Vegas on July 29th, will set a US fight fan back some $84.99, the fight to go out on Showtime. While a UK fan will have to fork out a significantly smaller sum of £19.95 to watch the fight live on TNT (formerly BT Sports).

But no one, as in absolutely no one, is moaning or groaning about this fight being a PPV offering. With the recent announcement of the Tyson Fury-Francis Ngannou “fight” also being a PPV affair (fee not yet announced), and with plenty of folks moaning about the high price attached to the Anthony Joshua-Dillian Whyte rematch in August (£26.95 on DAZN), it seems a whole lot of fight fans will prioritize their money and buy the Spence-Crawford fight ahead of any and all others over the remainder of the year.

$84.99 is a lot of money to pay, and we UK fans have got ourselves a deal here with the £19.95 fee (that could easily have been hiked up a little higher). It will, of course, be interesting to see how many PPV buys the welterweight unification clash generates both in the US and in the UK. Could the July 29 fight generate close to 1 million PPV buys in America, maybe more? Could the fight pull in something like 200K UK PPV buys, maybe more (keep in mind a UK fan will be required to stay up to the early morning hours to tune in live)?

There will, of course, be the usual illegal streams available, but so many passionate fight fans are fully prepared to pay to watch what has been referred to by some as the biggest welterweight showdown since the epic between Sugar Ray Leonard and Thomas Hearns back in September of 1981. If we get a fight that is half as good as that all-time classic, fans will get their money’s worth; that’s for darn sure.

And, as an added bonus that will create value for money, the under-card isn’t too shabby, with Isaac Cruz Vs. Giovanni Cabrera squaring off in a WBC/WBA lightweight eliminator; this is the pick of the under-card.

Crawford-Spence is just over two weeks away, and we fight fans who simply cannot wait!