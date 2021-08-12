Ortiz Jr vs. Kavaliauskas – final press conference quotes

Welterweight knockout sensation Vergil Ortiz, Jr. (17-0, 17 KOs) is set to defend his WBO International Welterweight Title against the fearless Egidijus “Mean Machine” Kavaliauskas (22-1-1, 18 KOs) in a 12-round bout live at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas; streamed live on DAZN on Saturday, August 14.

Today the fighters met for their first face-off in the Lone Star State at the final press conference.

Joining them, the co-main event fighters Roger “The Kid” Gutierrez (35-3-1, 20 KOs) will defend his WBA Super Featherweight World Championship against Rene “El Gemelo” Alvarado (32-9, 21 KOs) in a scheduled 12-round rematch.

Their match has turned into a trilogy event and is the second opportunity Alvarado is seeking to recapture the world title for Nicaragua. Alvarado’s twin brother, Felix “El Gemelo” Alvarado (36-2, 31 KOs), was also in attendance as he is set to fight Israel Vasquez (10-4-2, 7 KOs) in a 10-round flyweight event as the DAZN show opener.

Additional fighters in attendance included fighters featured on the undercard from Golden Boy Fight Night on Facebook Watch: Danielito “El Zorro” Zorrilla (15-0, 11 KOs), and Dallas natives Alex Rincon (8-0, 6KOs) and George Rincon (11-0, 7 KOs).

Zorrilla faces Pablo Cesar “El Demoledor” Cano (33-7-1, 23 KOs) in a 10-round super lightweight fight for the NABO title. George Rincon is set to fight Nikolai Buzolin (8-3-1, 4 KOs) in an 8-round super lightweight fight, and Alex Rincon will face Sunny Duvesonne (11-2-2, 8 KOs) also in an 8-round super welterweight bout. The additional fight of the night includes a 10-round super lightweight bout between Alex Martin (16-3, 6 KOs) and Josec Ruiz (23-4-3, 16 KOs).

Below is what the fighters had to say:

VERGIL ORTIZ, JR. WBO INTERNATIONAL WELTERWEIGHT CHAMPION:

“I feel pretty good, you know, this is my second time fighting in Texas; I’m the main event, and I want to put on a good show… Everyone has been asking for this fight; our styles complement each other. It’s going to be a good fight no matter what.”

EGIDIJUS KAVALIAUSKAS, WELTERWEIGHT CONTENDER:

“I love boxing; it’s what I love to do. This is going to be a great fight. I know his style, and he knows mine; styles make fights. I like that he is a fighter that brings it, and I am not surprised he took the fight; he is a warrior, as am I.”

ROGER GUTIERREZ, WBA SUPER FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPION:

“I want to thank god and Golden Boy for the opportunity… Being on top is hard, but we always have to be better and get better. We always have to adjust to the next fight and the next fighter… Everyone will have their own opinions about me, but that doesn’t affect me; I am the champion.”

RENE ALVARADO, SUPER FEATHERWEIGHT CONTENDER:

“No two fights are alike, and the difference in this fight is the objective: to recapture the world title. The fight will be a very competitive; I have a lot of self-confidence and faith in God that I will be the world champion once more.”

FELIX ALVARADO, LIGHT FLYWEIGHT CONTENDER:

“I feel good, thankful to God and Golden Boy Promotions for bringing us back to fight together in the same event. I am seeking to make history with my brother, hopeful of bringing two great victories for Nicaragua.”

ISRAEL VASQUEZ, LIGHT FLYWEIGHT CONTENDER:

“I am very excited for the fight, excited to be representing Puerto Rico, the mecca of boxing. I want to demonstrate that I am at a world champion level, and this fight, this victory will do that.”

DANIELITO ZORRILLA, SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT CONTENDER:

“My last fight was not my night, by on Saturday ‘El Zorro’ will be present. We have a plan to execute, but if the knockout comes, we can go home early.”

ALEX RINCON, SUPER WELTERWEIGHTS:

“Growing up, it has always been a dream to fight together at the same event, and I am happy we get to do it in our hometown, Dallas.”

GEORGE RINCON, SUPER LIGHTWEIGHTS:

“We are training in Washington D.C. to get away from the distractions. I love that we get to fight in Dallas; it’s home.”

