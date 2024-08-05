Edgar Berlanga’s Dream Turned Reality: A Shot at Canelo Alvarez

Edgar Berlanga had the media laughing at him today when he said that he’d been “dreaming” of Canelo Alvarez ahead of their September 14th clash at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The New Yorker Berlanga, 27, says he dreamed that Canelo was at one of his fights, watching him knock out some guy. Afterward, he told Berlanga that they were going to ‘make history.’ When Berlanga woke, he knew then that the Canelo (61-2-2, 39 KOs) fight would happen for him on September 14th.

He doesn’t say why he got the fight against Canelo rather than the more deserving David Benavidez, who had been waiting far longer and had done more to deserve the match.

Like Canelo’s last opponent, Jaime Munguia, Berlanga (22-0, 17 KOs) has targeted Alvarez for many years, and he’s finally being given the opportunity next month in their headliner on PBC on Prime Video and DAZN PPV.

Edgar Berlanga: “I had a dream with Canelo in my dream. He was at my fight watching me, and I knocked the dude out. He said, ‘Okay, we’re going to make history.’ He even set a date. When I woke up, I already knew I was getting the fight in September 1000+.”

Canelo Alvarez: “Hey, someone is dreaming about me. It’s perfect. I like it, and he got it.”

It must be embarrassing for Canelo to hear Berlanga gushing about fighting him because it almost sounds like a person who worships heroes.

“He said, ‘You’re going to see on September 14th what’s coming,'” said Canelo when asked what Berlanga said to him during their face-off today at the kickoff press conference. “He talked weird, so I couldn’t understand. I said, ‘We’ll see. You’re going to see something different. You’re going to experience something different, that’s for sure.'”

Hearn’s Hype: Empty Words?

“Edgar Berlanga likes his spot in this one. People are talking about the next one [for Canelo]. He is coming to fight. He can punch, he’s young, and he’s aggressive. He’s unscathed in the boxing world. Fresh as a daisy and ready to go,” said promoter Eddie Hearn about his fighter Berlanga, who he recently signed to his Matchroom company last year.