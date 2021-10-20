Otto Wallin’s Promoter Worried Injured Dillian Whyte Will Go Straight Into “Unfair Fight” With Tyson Fury

As fans have read by now, Dillian Whyte has had to pull out of his October 30th fight with Otto Wallin, this due to a shoulder injury. The winner, as per the WBC ruling, would have fought WBC heavyweight champ Tyson Fury next.

But now, with Whyte (who is the WBC interim champ) out, Wallin’s promoter Dmitriy Salita is worried Whyte will scrap the Wallin fight for good and will go straight into a fight with Fury.

As he explained in speaking with Sky Sports, Salita thinks this would be “unfair to the sport of boxing, and unfair to Wallin.”

“It’s very disappointing, Salita said of Whyte pulling out of the October 30th fight. “If it is an injury, then he should heal, and they should reschedule this event.

That would be the fair thing to do. It would not be fair to the sport of boxing for Dillian Whyte to have an injury, whatever it is, and as a result of that, to be able to be mandated to fight Fury. The fight has to be rescheduled for a later date and the winner of that fight should fight Tyson Fury.”

Agreed. As soon as news of Whyte’s pull-out broke, the conspiracy theorists came out and said they believed Whyte was “faking” the injury, that he now intends to indeed go straight into the Fury fight. The thinking in these quarters is, Whyte made a mistake in agreeing to fight Wallin (when he didn’t have to fight him) and now he has decided he is not prepared to risk his big chance with Fury. You can agree with this thinking if you want.

But Salita is right – Wallin should still get his chance and the Whyte fight should be rescheduled, not forgotten. If Whyte DID wind up going straight into a fight with Fury (should Fury actually fight again – there are some thoughts that, just maybe, Fury has had enough and may well decide to retire), it would be something the critics would widely condemn.

Let’s hope fairness is observed here.