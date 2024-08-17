Osleys Iglesias Destroys Sena Agbeko – Boxing Results

Super middleweight prospect Osleys Iglesias (12-0, 11 KOs) looked impressive, stopping Sena Agbeko (28-4, 22 KOs) by a second-round knockout on Saturday night in preliminary action at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada.

Agbeko, 32, was knocked down in the first round by a powerful left followed by a right from the 26-year-old Cuban Iglesias. Iglesias continued to land the punches for the remaining seconds of the round, but Agbeko got through it without going down again.

After the round ended, Agbeko staggered to the wrong corner and looked out of it. His training team gave the best advice they could, telling him not to stand and take shots from Iglesias, but it was no help.

Iglesias teed off on Agbeko in the second round with nonstop punches as he helplessly covered up against the ropes. The referee monitored the action closely but finally stepped in and halted it at 1:16 of the second.

Iglesias was landing a lot of shots to the back of Agbeko’s head at the time to get around his card, and he wouldn’t have been able to take many more without going down.

It’s too bad that Iglesias is just now getting attention at 168, as it would have been interesting to see him face fellow Cuban David Morrell and David Benavidez while the two were still fighting at super middleweight.