Oscar De La Hoya wants 4 Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia fights

Promoter Oscar De La Hoya says he sees Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis & Ryan Garcia fighting four times before they’re through with this rivalry.

For that to happen, Ryan will need to win one, at least if not two, of the fights because fans won’t want to see more than one if Tank blows him out, which most believe will happen.

Tank & Ryan fighting four times would be a dream come true for De La Hoya and his Golden Boy Promotions company because the money would roll in like the good old days when Canelo Alvarez was still with the company, and they were raking in the dough.

Oscar says he expects an announcement this week for the Tank vs. Ryan fight on April 15th. It’s got to be announced this week before they have much time to promote the fight if they want it to bring in an enormous amount of PPV buys on Showtime.

Tank vs. Ryan could be announced this week

“The balls in their court again, but we’re literally right there,” said Oscar De La Hoya to Fight Hub TV on the Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis fight.

“I don’t expect them [PBC/Showtime] to come back with anything else. We’re right there. Everything is all settled. Everything is all agreed upon. So I strongly feel that any second now, any minute now, any hour, both Ryan and Tank will be announcing.

“We’re all good. On our end, everything is great. We’re happy; we’re content. Dealing with networks as well. When you have two networks, it’s difficult, but yeah, I got it done.

“I’m not really sure [who will announce the Tank-Garcia fight] because PBC is taking the lead here. They’re the lead promoter for this one. We’re going to be discussing how it’s going to be announced.

“Most likely, the fighters, who have the big major following, will do the announcing. Who knows how it’s going to happen? We’re expecting the fighters to announce it.

“It has to happen literally in the next couple of days, or by Monday or Tuesday,” said De La Hoya about the announcement for the Gervonta vs. Ryan fight. “We can’t wait any longer.

“We know this fight will sell out quick, and we know the pay-per-view is going to go through the roof. It’s just that everybody is eager, and everybody is anticipating rightfully so because this fight deserves the biggest hype machine behind it possible.

“We turned on our engines, and we’re ready to go, so I’m really excited for this one. It’s hard to say what the rematch clause is because it’s very complex and very detailed,” said De La Hoya.

De La Hoya wants 4 Tank-Ryan fights

“So, I can’t tell you exactly what it was, but everything got worked out. All the major, major points got worked out. If it’s a great fight, there has to be a rematch. We’re hoping there are three or four or whatever,” said De la Hoya about his hope for four fights between Tank Davis and Ryan Garcia.

“These guys are at their peak; they’re at the top of their game. They really hate each other. They really want to knock each other out. I don’t know if they hate each other.

“They want to prove to the world who the best is. I don’t think there’s hate. I just think there’s a lot of competition that is ready to just unload inside the ring. Yeah, it’s exciting,” said De La Hoya.



