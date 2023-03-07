Oleksandr Usyk Exclusive: „I need this fight with Tyson Fury, and he needs it to“

With the undisputed heavyweight fight rumoured to be announced soon between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, Gary Neville visited Usyk’s training camp to discuss the battles he faces inside and outside the ring, in Sky Bet’s next episode of The Overlap.

Usyk: “I need this fight with Tyson Fury and that’s it. He needs it too. The fight is very important for both of us because all four belts haven’t been held by one person for 30 years in the heavyweight division.

“This will be like any other fight – it’s a big man who has never lost before against a man who has the WBC belt. Of course, it’s possible to get carried away but this is a normal fight for the right to win all the belts.”

Oleksandr Usyk Exclusive: I was always told that I couldn’t become a champion

“If a person is bigger than me, it doesn’t mean that they’re stronger. If they have longer arms, it doesn’t mean that it will be an advantage. I’ve been boxing since I was 15 years old.

“I’ve heard many opinions from people that I know well, and from people who I’ve met just once. They kept telling me that I shouldn’t box, they told me I wouldn’t become an Olympic champion, or a world champion, and that I shouldn’t have switched to the heavyweight division.

“These were opinions from people who couldn’t do it themselves. Personally, I keep praying and move forward. I don’t worry about whether I will reach my destination, like a samurai, he doesn’t have an aim, but he has his path, and I have my path too. It started from birth, and it will take me wherever God decides. Only God knows how long I’m supposed to live, I don’t think about it. I’m trying to live in the best possible way, I try not to harm anyone and help others whenever possible.”

Oleksandr Usyk Exclusive: There will be changes in my strategy for Tyson Fury

“There will be changes in the strategy for the fight against Tyson, but I’ll continue to prepare in the same way. I’ll do lots of training, swimming, running, and boxing. There will be new workouts because Tyson is slightly different. He is big and tall, so his combinations and boxing style will be different. There won’t be any less work to do, if anything, there’ll be more of it.”

Oleksandr Usyk Exclusive: I’m boxing for the whole of Ukraine

“I’m not boxing for the belt – I’m boxing for everyone defending our country right now and in memory of those warriors no longer with us – and for everyone who wants to be free and who stood up for their country against those who came to conquer us.”

Oleksandr Usyk Exclusive: Going to church and playing football helped me develop growing up

“I was born in Simferopol and lived there until I was six. Then we moved to Chernihiv – where my mother was from. I went to school there and that’s when I started playing football. My relatives had horse stables, and I would help there. When I was in year two at school, I had a serious case of pneumonia – it was very bad, and the doctor even told my mum I might not survive. That illness lasted for a year – I’d spend two months at hospital and then two weeks at home, or a month in hospital and a week at home – I went back and forth.

“My grandma always took me to church – I found it interesting and liked watching the service, and I loved the smell of frankincense. I studied the church carefully – I was fine praying alone as my family weren’t particularly religious and didn’t go to church. I also started doing press-ups, squats and running – that’s how my sporting journey started, with nothing else to do in our village except football. I also improved my endurance by pouring cold water over me.”

Oleksandr Usyk Exclusive: My father is my hero

“When we returned to Crimea in 2002, I started playing for a professional football team. I played for them until my dad passed away – he was the one who always motived me and forced me to train and study. He meant so much to me, he taught me about the priorities in life – family, sport and education. He was a military man – my mum hated when he taught me how to fight with a knife! She would shout ‘he’ll grow up to be a criminal – what are you doing?’ and my dad would respond saying ‘if he knows how to do it, he will never use it on others, but when he needs to protect someone – that is when he will use it’.

“My father is my hero – I often think of him and miss him very much. He was already ill when I competed at the London Olympics in 2012 – I was preparing for the gold-medal match, and we didn’t speak for a few days. When I won and got back to my hotel room, he called me – we spoke for an hour, we’d never spent that long on the phone before. It was if he was saying farewell to me.

“I know he is very proud, but he never said it to me. He never told me that he loved me, but I know he told his friends he did. He grew up in the Soviet era, where a man is supposed to be tough and not show his emotions. I still love him and will always continue to love him. Every day, I tell my sons how much I love them and how cool they are – I just want them to know that as a father, I will provide them with everything they need.”

Oleksandr Usyk Exclusive: I was the only person driving into Kyiv when the war started

“My daughter had a birthday on February 24th and then I went to London. I got to my room and read an SMS from my wife, saying a war had started. I wanted to go back home so I changed my ticket and flew to Poland. I called my friend to pick me up and we went through customs into Ukraine and to Kyiv.

“Maybe about 300 kilometres into Kyiv, there was a lot of traffic coming out. My car was the only one going into Kiev. The Polish security said, ‘hey Olek, where are you going?’ I said, ‘I’m going home’.

“I got home February 25th, and it was 6am, people were asleep and there was just silence. I went into my room and my wife asked, ‘are you back?’ I said ‘yes, I’m back’. As soon as I laid down, I fell asleep and maybe two or three hours later, there were bombs going off.

“41 people lived in my house for one month – my family, my wife’s family, my friends. I joined the Ukraine army, and my wife asked me where I’m going.”

Oleksandr Usyk Exclusive: It’s crazy what Russia is doing to my country

“I’m not angry anymore with the war. Maybe in the first two months I was, and I questioned ‘why?’ It’s crazy what Russia are doing.

“I am worried for my family, my friends, my country people, but not for myself. Everyday I’m praying and I say, ‘thank you for the way I live, my family, my son, my daughter’. One year my family and I didn’t live together and that was a problem for me.”

Oleksandr Usyk Exclusive: It was difficult being in the territorial defence of Kyiv

“I haven’t been fighting where our soldiers are fighting now. I was in the territorial defence of Kyiv, and it was difficult. I know a lot of military men as I served in the Border Guard Forces.

“When I went to the hospital to see my pals who were recovering from injuries sustained in the first months of the war, they told me that it was my duty to train and prepare for the fight and come back home with a victory.

“I talk to a lot of guys who are fighting in the war right now. I record words of support for them, and they give me gifts and record videos. Even though they are in the midst of a terrible battle, they still muck about. They send me funny videos of them laughing their heads off. They distract themselves in that way.

“The last video I received was from Bakhmut. A guy filmed a missile that fell about five metres from them. He is filming and saying, ‘what a blessing it missed us. We’ll move to another place now’. Later I received a video in the evening where they dug out a trench and built a fire to warm themselves up. They told me, ‘We’ve moved to a five-star hotel’.”

Oleksandr Usyk Exclusive: President Zelensky stands up for the Ukrainian people

“I know President Zelensky personally – I’ve spoken with him a number of times. He produced films and was involved in a lot of television projects. As I see it, a President is a manager – and he was very successful in that in his previous career. He has transferred his managerial skills into his current job – and he is doing a much better job than any other politician in Ukraine or any previous President.

“He is the only President who hasn’t betrayed his people and stayed with them – I even have goosebumps saying this! He stayed with his people, and they saw that and stood up against the enemy. Our children went to the same nursery and school – there was a bit of fighting at first – but it’s all good now, maybe the squabbling has helped them to become friends! Many people will say I’m sucking up to him – I don’t need to, because I don’t depend on the President or anyone else. I work for myself and earn enough money to take care of myself.”

Oleksandr Usyk Exclusive: The rest of the world should be more resolute to the war in Ukraine

“They [rest of the world] should be more resolute. Ukraine needs military help with tanks, planes, and jets. We have people who aren’t afraid, we have generals, and soldiers.

“They [the West] are afraid. The British aren’t afraid, they have a similar way of thinking to us, they are brave guys.”

Oleksandr Usyk Exclusive: If I have the opportunity, I must help my country

“It can be hard to carry on, but if I’m scared or think about it [war] all constantly, it will not change the situation. If I have the opportunity, I must help my country, the army and all the lads.

“If God gave me this opportunity to be someone famous who can speak out, I must speak about it.”