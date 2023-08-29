“Old Canelo” dominates Jermell Charlo says Erickson Lubin

Erickson Lubin says Canelo Alvarez will “dominate” Jermell Charlo if the “old” version of the Mexican star shows up on September 30th for the title defense of his undisputed super middleweight championship on Showtime PPV at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The problem is that fans haven’t seen the old prime version of Canelo (59-2-2, 39 KOs) since his third round knockout win over Rocky Fielding in December 2018. Although Canelo has knocked out four of his last nine opponents since then, he’s not resembled the “old’ fighter he’d been.

If Canelo is in the same form he was in his last three fights against John Ryder, Gennadiy Golovkin, and Dmitry Bivol, Jermell (35-1-1, 19 KOs) has a good chance of winning on September 30th.

Canelo must find the fountain of youth quickly because this fight could be a disaster for him. Jermell will be in excellent shape, looking to capitalize on Canelo’s stamina problems like Dmitry Bivol did last year.

Alvarez revealed today that he’s been training at high altitude in Truckee, California, in the mountains near Lake Tahoe. He’s doing a lot of running, trying to fix his cardio because he knows he will need it.

This is what Canelo should have done years ago because of his stamina problems since he turned pro 18 years ago, and it’s only gotten worse over the years.

“Yeah, but he struggled against [Erislandy] Lara and Floyd [Mayweather Jr], who have the best boxing skills in history, but I think Jermell will go into the fight using his IQ for sure. He has to for him to win. I’m actually rooting for him,” said Erickson Lubin to Fighthype about Jermell Charlo and his fight against Canelo Alvarez next month.

Jermell can win by using the same in & and out attacking style that Bivol employed against Canelo. Throwing combinations is a must for Jermell because Canelo is a counterpuncher, and he deals really well with fighters that load up on single shots, as we saw with Gennadiy Golovkin in his three fights against him.

“For sure, I think he’s strong enough, yeah. He’s always in shape, and he’s moving up two weight classes. I think he’ll be fine as far as power comes,” Erickson said when asked if Jermell is strong enough to keep Canelo off of him on September 30th.

“It depends. It depends on how Canelo comes, and it depends on how Jermell comes. If it’s the old Canelo that we’re used to seeing, I feel like Canelo will definitely dominate the fight.

“Jermell has to be at his best, on his P’s & Q’s and be at his best,” said Lubin.