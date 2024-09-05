Norman Sr. Accuses Promoter of Double-Dealing in Welterweight Title Scene

Brian Norman Sr. says he thinks promoter Eddie Hearn is pulling a fast one on his fighter, IBF welterweight champion Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis, getting him to give up his title so that #3 IBF Conor Benn can scoop it up and become a chap.

Jaron Ennis’ Popularity Problem

Norman Sr, the father of WBO 147-lb champion Brian Jr., is driving at the idea that if Conor Benn (23-0, 14 KOs) can get his hands on the IBF title by beating #1 ranked Karen Chukhadzhian, there would be a lot of money to make in the UK. Although not even close to being as talented as Jaron Boots Ennis, Benn is popular in the UK due to his famous father, Nigel Benn.

Hearn would NEVER do something as wacky as trying to get Boots Ennis to vacate his IBF welterweight title just so his no-talent fighter, Conor Benn, could potentially capture it. However, Conor Benn, as the IBF champion, would make money hands over fist if he could hold onto it for at least two fights against Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia.

The champions at 147 would never want to fight Boots because they knew they wouldn’t win, and the money wouldn’t be there because he’s not a PPV attraction. As we’ve seen this week, Hearn doesn’t want to overpay the champions just to get them to agree to fight Boots Ennis.

If Conor can get his hands on the IBF title, there would be loads of money to be made from British fans on PPV if Benn were to use the title to fish bait to lure Devin Haney or Ryan Garcia up to 147. Benn is more of a money-maker than Boots Ennis, who lacks popularity in the U.S. or worldwide and might not ever be popular due to his lack of charisma and average fighting style.

Benn as the IBF welterweight champion would make a goldmine of dough, and it’s a much better deal for Hearn to have him holding the title than Boots Ennis. That guy is boring and has no fan base outside of the hardcore fans.

Benn’s Path to World Title

“Eddie Hearn, Fast Eddie think he slick. You’re not trying to make no fights. You’ve been working as a double agent the whole time. He used the Americans as pawns to get what you really want. That’s Conor Benn a welterweight title,” said Brian Norman Sr. on Instagram. “Hearn used Boots to get Conor Been in position to get that [IBF welterweight] title. He’s been mad at Boots for a long time, and he wanted Conor Benn to be the champion. He’s going to convince Boots to go to 154, and Conor Benn is going to be the champion at 147,” said Norman Sr.

It’s obvious that Conor Benn would bring in a lot more money as the IBF welterweight champion than Boots Ennis ever will, because he’s hugely popular in the UK but only because of his dad, Nigel. Conor has done zero during his short pro career, and has looked very poor since returning to the ring recently.

Fighters like Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney would jump at the chance to fight Conor Benn for the IBF title if he can capture the belt. With that said. I doubt that Benn would defeat Karen Chukhadzhian if he has to face him to pick up the vacant IBF title if Boots Ennis vacates it. Although not powerful, Karen has skills that are leagues better than Benn, who is just one of your regular British domestic-level fighters with no ability whatsoever. He’s a scrub.

So, unless the IBF gives Benn the title, he’s not going to get his paws on it. Karen will beat him, and he’ll be the IBF’s new champion. What a mess that’ll be.