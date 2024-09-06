Boots Ennis Team Makes Offer to Charles Conwell for 154 Debut

Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis’ team has reportedly sent a six-figure offer to unbeaten junior middleweight contender Charles Conwell for a fight later this year.

A Dangerous, Yet Unheralded, Opponent

Conwell, 26, isn’t the fighter that people expected Boots Ennis to face in his debut at 154 because this guy is dangerous, but it wouldn’t be a fight that would attract a lot of attention from fans.

As long as Hearn was willing to pay to get a good opponent, Boots Ennis could face Serhii Bohachuk, Vergil Ortiz Jr., or Israil Madrimov. Those guys would gladly face Boots, and they might even beat him.

Thaboxingvoice reports that an offer was sent to #4 WBC Conwell (20-0, 15 KOs) for a fight against Ennis, who needs an opponent. Boots Ennis’ promoter Eddie Hearn struck out twice, trying to get fights against WBO welterweight champion Brian Norman Jr. and Karen Chukhadzhian.

Hearn’s Failed Pursuit of Bigger Names

Surprisingly, Hearn would fail to set up fights for Ennis, 27, because he’s been so high on him after inking the Philadelphia native recently. But after one fight against David Avanesyan, Hearn seems to realize that it’s not going to be easy to find opponents willing to fight him that aren’t asking for a lot of money.

Conwell has recent wins over these fighters:

– Khiary Gray

– Nathaniel Gallimore

– Juan Carlos Abreu

– Abraham Juarez Ramirez

It would be risky for Boots to take on Conwell in his first fight at junior middleweight because this guys hits too hard for someone with a leaky defense to face. Ennis got hit a lot in his last two fights against Avanesyan and Roiman Villa. Those two fights showed that Ennis might not be as good as some boxing fans had thought he was, and he could be asking for trouble going up to 154.

Hearn’s decision not to pay WBO welterweight champion Brian Norman Jr’s asking price of $2.2 million might have been a strategic move to keep his fighter safe. Norman Jr. would have been a risky fight for Boots, and he might have lost.