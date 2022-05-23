Nonito Donaire Arrives In Japan For Return Battle With “Monster” Inoue

The seemingly ageless Nonito Donaire arrived in Japan a short time ago, “The Filipino Flash” ready for his rematch with Japanese superstar and pound-for-pound entrant Naoya Inoue. Donaire, a five-weight ruler and a lock for the Hall of Fame, is now 39 years of age yet the current WBC bantamweight champ has looked far younger than his age in his last two fights.

Donaire, who gave “The Monster” a real scare back in November of 2019, in The Fight of the Year, says he has improved on his game even more and that he will surprise Inoue this time; the return set for June 7 at the Super Arena in Saitama.

“If Naoya thinks it will be the same Donaire as in our first encounter, that’s wrong,” Donaire told reporters upon touchdown in Japan. “I’m quite different as I can punch from any angle. My skills and motivation have improved.”

The first fight was special, and since then Inoue has gone 3-0, with all three wins coming by KO. Inoue might be at his peak right about now, at age 29, and he will really take some beating. Even from a great fighter such as Donaire.

Donaire, though, has surprised us numerous times throughout his long career, not least in those last two brilliant showings (against Nordine Oubaali and Reymart Gaballo) and maybe he has one more special performance/fight in his locker? It will be a big night in Japan on June 7 and fans are bracing themselves for another classic fight.

Will it be repeat or revenge this time? Will Inoue-Donaire II go the distance? Will the rematch be another Fight of the Year trophy winner? Will we witness a crushing knockout this time? With just two weeks to go, fans are anticipating another great fight. With the styles, the skills and the passion and desire these two 118 pound warriors possess, how could it be anything less than a great fight – a great rematch?

Might we even get to see these two modern greats fight a trilogy?