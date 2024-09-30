Nick Ball Vs. Ronny Rios On Saturday: A Fun Fight All-But Guaranteed

Recently crowned WBA featherweight champion Nick Ball will have a “homecoming fight” in Liverpool on Saturday night, and Ball and his team sure haven’t picked an easy foe to look good against. Instead, Ball will make his maiden title defense against the tough and experienced Ronny Rios of Santa Ana, California.

It’s always fun when Ball fights, and it’s great, value for money entertainment, and Saturday’s fight looks like being absolutely no exception. But it could prove to be a hard night’s work for “The Wrecking Ball.”

Ball, a man who has astonishing cardio and is able to sling out dozens and dozens of punches in each round all night long, with him scarcely looking at all tired, might just be the best 126 pounder in the world today. Currently, 20-0-1(11), 27 year old Ball defeated Raymond Ford to win the WBA belt back in June (this after he was robbed of a win over defending WBC feather champ Rey Vargas, the result a controversial draw), and he has his eyes set on unification.

But again, 34-year-old Rios may not go quietly. A former WBA and IBF super-bantamweight title challenger – Rios was stopped late by Murodjon Akhmadaliev. This is the guy “Monster” Inoue is supposed to be “ducking” – and before that, back in 2017, a decision loser to common opponent Vargas; this in an attempt at winning the WBC bantamweight belt. Rios does have plenty of experience.

And now, in his third world title chance in as many weight divisions, Rios looks to upset Ball. Stopped three times during his long (2008 debut) career, Rios has won one fight since losing to Akhmadaliev, and he says he is in no way coming to Liverpool to see the sights or collect a payday. Ball, we know, will go to work right at the opening bell, and it will be up to Rios, who will, like all Ball opponents, hold significant advantages in height and reach, to do what no man has been able to do, and that defuses Ball and either outwork him or halt him.

It’s a tough task Rios faces, but it could prove to be a tough fight for both men. Ball is fast becoming, or has already become, a can’t-miss fighter, one who is always well worth watching whoever he fights. Nick Ball should get the win on Saturday, maybe by late stoppage, but Rios is very much a live underdog. Rios will be having his first fight outside of America.