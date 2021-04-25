Navarrete stops Diaz; Berlanga defeats Stevenson

l Leave a comment l by
Demond Nicholson, Edgar Berlanga, Emanuel Navarrete - Boxing News
WhatsApp
Tweet
Share

WBO featherweight champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete (34-1, 29 KOs) put in a sensational performance in defeating Christopher “Pitufo” Diaz (26-3, 16 KOs) by a 12th round knockout on Saturday night in a successful defense at the Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, Florida.

In the 12th round, Navarrete, 26, knocked Diaz down, and the fight halted shortly after his corner. Diaz took a lot of punishment in getting dropped in rounds 4, 8, and 12.

Diaz lost a point in the seventh round when he hit Navarrete in the back. That penalization seemed to have an impact on the fight, causing Diaz to fight more recklessly, which allowed Navarrete to land a lot of his shots.
Chris Arreola quotes & photos for May 1st - Ruiz vs Arreola

Diaz’s point deduction changed the fight

If not for the point deduction, the fight might have had a different complexion. I’m not saying that Diaz would have won, but it would have been a different outcome.

The referee was a little too quick with the penalization of Diaz. He should have given him a warning before reverting to taking a point away.

Diaz showed incredible heart with how he continually attacked Navarrete, forcing him to fight while under pressure. The fast pace that Diaz set led to Navarrete taking large portions of each round off so that he could rest.

In the second half of each round, Navarrete would come alive and land a lot of combinations. It was easy for him because Diaz was always coming forward, walking into his shots.

Overall, it was a good effort from Navarrete in a gutsy performance. This was definitely one of Navarrete’s harder fights.

Edger Berlanga beats Demond Nicholson

Watch LIVE: Navarrete vs. Diaz and Berlanga vs. Nicholson Weigh In

In the chief support bout, super middleweight Edgar Berlanga (17-0, 16 KOs) was taken the distance by his unheralded opponent Demond Nicholson (23-34, 20 KOs) in winning and right round unanimous decision.

Nicholson hit the deck in rounds 2, 3, 5, and 8. The scores were 79-68, 79-69, 79-69.

Demond Nicholson, Edgar Berlanga, Emanuel Navarrete - Boxing News

Before tonight, the 23-year-old Berlanga had knocked out his first 16 opponents in the first round. Although Berlanga tried, he couldn’t keep his gimmicky streak alive.

Nicholson, 28, proved to be a good survivor, as he was hurt multiple times in the fight by the heavy shots from Berlanga, but he was good a recovering.

In between rounds, Nicholson recovered each time and came out strong at the start of the rounds.

Emanuel Navarrete Continues His Rise in the Featherweight Division

This was a fight that taught the fans a lot about Berlanga, showing that he’s got heart and can box a little. We saw a different side of Berlanga in the fight, but we also noted that he’s got holes in his defense.

Top Ran will need to consider moving Berlanga a little slower because he’s not ready to take on David Benavidez or any of the top super middleweights in the division.

It would be better for Berlanga to get three or four more years of experience before facing a world title.

Demond Nicholson, Edgar Berlanga, Emanuel Navarrete - Boxing News
KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA – APRIL 24: Xander Zayas and Demarcus Layton exchange punches during their fight at the Silver Spurs Arena on April 24, 2021 in Kissimmee, Florida. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)
Demond Nicholson, Edgar Berlanga, Emanuel Navarrete - Boxing News
Demond Nicholson, Edgar Berlanga, Emanuel Navarrete - Boxing News
KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA – APRIL 24: Xander Zayas is victorious as he defeats Demarcus Layton at the Silver Spurs Arena on April 24, 2021 in Kissimmee, Florida. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)
Demond Nicholson, Edgar Berlanga, Emanuel Navarrete - Boxing News
KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA – APRIL 24: Orlando Gonzalez and Juan Antonio Lopez exchange punches during their fight at the Silver Spurs Arena on April 24, 2021 in Kissimmee, Florida. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)
Demond Nicholson, Edgar Berlanga, Emanuel Navarrete - Boxing News
KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA – APRIL 24: Orlando Gonzalez celebrates as he defeats Juan Antonio Lopez at the Silver Spurs Arena on April 24, 2021 in Kissimmee, Florida. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)
Demond Nicholson, Edgar Berlanga, Emanuel Navarrete - Boxing News
KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA – APRIL 24: Jaycob Gomez and Mobley Villegas exchange punches during their fight at the Silver Spurs Arena on April 24, 2021 in Kissimmee, Florida. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)
Demond Nicholson, Edgar Berlanga, Emanuel Navarrete - Boxing News
KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA – APRIL 24: Josue Vargas and Willie Shaw exchange punches during their fight at the Silver Spurs Arena on April 24, 2021 in Kissimmee, Florida. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)
Demond Nicholson, Edgar Berlanga, Emanuel Navarrete - Boxing News
KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA – APRIL 24: Joseph Adorno and Jamaine Ortiz exchange punches during their fight at the Silver Spurs Arena on April 24, 2021 in Kissimmee, Florida. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)
Demond Nicholson, Edgar Berlanga, Emanuel Navarrete - Boxing News
KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA – APRIL 24: Joseph Adorno and Jamaine Ortiz exchange punches during their fight at the Silver Spurs Arena on April 24, 2021 in Kissimmee, Florida. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)
Demond Nicholson, Edgar Berlanga, Emanuel Navarrete - Boxing News
KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA – APRIL 24: Jeremy Adorno and Ramiro Martinez exchange punches during their fight at the Silver Spurs Arena on April 24, 2021 in Kissimmee, Florida. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)
Demond Nicholson, Edgar Berlanga, Emanuel Navarrete - Boxing News
KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA – APRIL 24: Jeremy Adorno is victorious as he defeats Ramiro Martinez at the Silver Spurs Arena on April 24, 2021 in Kissimmee, Florida. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images
Demond Nicholson, Edgar Berlanga, Emanuel Navarrete - Boxing News
KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA – APRIL 24: Jaycob Gomez is victorious as he defeats Mobley Villegas at the Silver Spurs Arena on April 24, 2021 in Kissimmee, Florida. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)
Demond Nicholson, Edgar Berlanga, Emanuel Navarrete - Boxing News
KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA – APRIL 24: Emanuel Navarrete and Christopher Diaz exchange punches during their fight for the WBO featherweight title at the Silver Spurs Arena on April 24, 2021 in Kissimmee, Florida. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)
Demond Nicholson, Edgar Berlanga, Emanuel Navarrete - Boxing News
KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA – APRIL 24: Emanuel Navarrete is victorious as he defeats Christopher Diaz for the WBO featherweight title at the Silver Spurs Arena on April 24, 2021 in Kissimmee, Florida. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)
Demond Nicholson, Edgar Berlanga, Emanuel Navarrete - Boxing News
Demond Nicholson, Edgar Berlanga, Emanuel Navarrete - Boxing News
KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA – APRIL 24: Edgar Berlanga celebrates as he defeats Demond Nicholson at the Silver Spurs Arena on April 24, 2021 in Kissimmee, Florida. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)
Demond Nicholson, Edgar Berlanga, Emanuel Navarrete - Boxing News

WhatsApp
Tweet
Share