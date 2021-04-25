Felix Cash Upsets Denzel Bentley – Boxing Results

Felix Cash Scores Hugely Impressive 3rd Round Stoppage Win Over Denzel Bentley, Wins British Middleweight Crown

Last night at the historic York Hall in London, Felix Cash scored a sensational win to take the British middleweight title and add it to his Commonwealth belt. Cash blasted Denzel Bentley in the third round, stopping the unbeaten champion to rip the title. Cash, also unbeaten, tagged Bentley with a big right hand to the head in the 3rd, then followed up with a series of additional rights. Bentley was hurt and dazed on the ropes and the ref, Victor Loughlin, dived in. Time was 1:24 of the third round.

28-year-old Cash is now 14-0(10) and a double champion. Bentley, two years the younger man, falls to 14-1-1 and he had no real complaints about the stoppage.

Going into last night’s fight, a genuine trade fight that had the attention of everyone in the UK (and beyond), almost everyone saw it as a 50/50 fight. A superb match-up, Cash Vs. Bentley saw two good fighters who had something of a history (sparring a couple of years ago, reportedly in an intense session, one that had to be stopped), putting it all on the line.

Cash started fast, catching Bentley with some shots in the opening round. Cash took the session, Bentley, boxing with his hands held low, relying on his reflexes, came back in the second, before the stunning finish for Cash came in round three. Suddenly exploding with a right to the head, Cash then blasted away for the finish. Next up, Cash wants the European title, while he also mentioned names like Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Williams as possible fights for the future.

Really, the sky is the limit as far as Cash is concerned. The man from Surrey had a fine amateur career, winning a silver medal at the English National Championships, and he has been perfect since going pro in June of 2016. Cash won the Commonwealth title in just his 11th pro bout. Where Cash goes next will prove very interesting.

As for Bentley, he is young enough to be able to come again. Credit to both men for taking this risky fight.