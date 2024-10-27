Murat Gassiev Stops Kem Ljungquist In Five – Boxing Results

Last night in Armenia, in a fight that pretty much flew under the radar, former cruiserweight champ Murat Gassiev (photo: International Boxing Association) took Kem Ljungquist’s unbeaten record as he stopped the Danish fighter in the fifth round in a fight that took place at heavyweight. Russia’s Gassiev, winless since March 2023, dropped his southpaw opponent with a left hook to the body, ending the fight.

Gassiev, still only 31 years old, improves to 31-2(24). 34-year-old Ljungquist is now 18-1(11).

Gassiev, who was bested only by Oleksandr Usyk as a cruiserweight and has lost only to Otto Wallin as a heavyweight, with both defeats coming via decision, might be able to make something of a dent in the heavyweight division. Staying active has been one of Gassiev’s major problems; he has had just four fights since July of 2021. But time is still on Gassiev’s side, and he showed last night that he carries power as a heavyweight. That said, how good was Ljungquist? The Dane had a good amateur career, but he was having his toughest pro test last night and came up short.

Gassiev, if he can get some real momentum going on the back of this win, and if he can get another fight in either late this year or, more likely, early next year, might be able to claw his way to a title fight of some kind. Gassiev was a real beast at cruiserweight, seemingly all but impossible to hurt. Now, some six-and-a-half years on from his loss to current heavyweight king Usyk, Gassiev has been all but forgotten by plenty of fans.

Gassiev looked pretty good last night, this after a slow start. While competing in the sport’s premiere weight class, Gassiev still has heavy hands. Last night, he weighed approximately 229 pounds, with Ljungquist a couple of pounds heavier. Who Gassiev fights next and when will prove interesting to those fans who have not forgotten about him.

Gassiev once said he wanted a heavyweight rematch with Usyk, but that fight seems unlikely now.