Catterall Calls Out Devin Haney After Beating Prograis

Jack Catterall (30-1, 13 KOs) added former two-division world champion Devin Haney to his call-out list after beating Regis Prograis (29-3, 24 KOs) by a 12-round unanimous decision on Saturday night in their 140-lb clash at Manchester, England.

Catterall is taking a shotgun approach to calling out different fighters after his win over Prograis. The idea is if Catterall calls out enough of them, at least one will finally accept the fight.

Haney took to social media immediately after the fight on Saturday night to bash Prograis for his loss, saying that he had “ruined” him from his one-sided twelve-round unanimous decision last year on December 9th.

The former two-division world champion Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) doesn’t have an opponent picked out for his next fight, and he still hasn’t fought since losing to Ryan Garcia on April 20th.

Prograis had praised Catterall during the post-fight interview in the ring, telling DAZN that he was the “best” fighter he’d ever fought, which Haney obviously took issue with.

Interestingly, Haney didn’t mention wanting to fight Catterall so that he could show the boxing world that he’s a better fighter than him.

It would be an excellent fight because it’s one that Haney wouldn’t have to worry about the power of Catterall because he can’t punch. The first of Catterall’s two knockdowns in round nine resulted from Prograis rushing into the punch and not seeing it coming.

Haney wouldn’t have to worry about getting overpowered like he was against Ryan because Catterall isn’t aggressive or powerful. As we saw tonight, Catterall lacks the killer instinct to finish an opponent when he’s got them hurt.

He should have gone after Prograis in the tenth and eleventh rounds to finish the job, but he looked like he was afraid. That fear that Catterall has will turn around and bite him in the backside when he fights someone good, like IBF light welterweight champion. Liam Paro. The Australian is an aggressive fighter and will attack him nonstop with his power punches.

Big respect champ ready when you are 🤝 https://t.co/f55jUxiyaD — Jack Catterall (@jack_catt93) October 26, 2024