Moses Itauma’s Controversial #1 WBO Ranking After Balogun Win

Moses Itauma (12-0, 10 KOs) was elevated to #1 in the WBO’s heavyweight rankings following his second-round knockout win over veteran Mike Balogun (21-2, 16 KOs) on Saturday night at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

Debating Itauma’s #1 Ranking

The WBO president, Gustavo Olivieri, Esq., announced that Itauma, 20, had been moved to #1 with their organization after his win tonight. Immediately, boxing fans reacted negatively, criticizing the WBO’s decision because Itauma had never fought contenders during his short two-year career.

Itauma’s Best Wins

– Mike Balogun: 36-year-old with zero notable wins

– Demsey McKean: Coming off a knockout loss and a year layoff

– Mariusz Wach: 45-year-old journeyman

That’s it. Those are Itauma’s best career wins that earned him the #1 spot in the WBO’s rankings. Sick, isn’t it? They could have at least waited until Itauma fought someone worthy like Agit Kabayel, Martin Bakole, and Filip Hrgovic before they shot him to the top spot.

In my book, Saturday’s win over Balogun was good enough for Itauma to deserve the #15 spot in the WBO’s rankings. Certainly not the #1. That’s a joke.

“I knew this was his chance to get to the big leagues. So I knew that whatever I hit him with, he was going to keep coming,” said Moses Itauma to Queensberry Promotions about his win over Mike Balogun on Saturday night. “I had to try my best to get him out of there, which I did.”

The way Itauma’s talking, he sounds like he thinks he’s an old salt, like he’s already arrived and holding a world title. He’s just a guy with an inflated record and a lot of questions about his ability to thrive. His brother, Karol Itauma, looked great initially, being fed cans, but then fell apart when he was matched against a decent journeyman.

Itauma Wants Higher Competition

“The only way to do that is to step up the competition, but we have to do that rightly. We got to do it correctly,” said Itauma when asked about him needing to get more rounds. “I might beat Martin Bakole, but he’s still a solid operator. Everywhere. I got to go to America at some time in my career,” said Itauma when asked where he wants to fight.”