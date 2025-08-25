Hamzah Sheeraz: It’s Time for the Real Test

Hamzah Sheeraz might have battered Edgar Berlanga into submission, but one flashy win doesn’t crown you a king. That victory has thrown his name into the Canelo sweepstakes, especially after Saudi boxing boss Turki Alalshikh went on X declaring, “Hamzah now deserves Canelo in 2026.” Bold talk, sure. But does it stack up?

Sheeraz himself is buying into it. “The Berlanga win has definitely put me as the front runner for the Canelo fight and I think it’s a very realistic and possible fight that could be next for me in my career. It’s what dreams are made of,” he told The National. No shortage of ambition there. But let’s slow it down—because beating Berlanga isn’t the same as sharing a ring with Canelo Álvarez.

Why Turki Alalshikh Thinks Sheeraz Deserves Canelo in 2026

Yes, Berlanga was hyped, but Sheeraz dismantled him. Three knockdowns and a fifth-round finish speak loud. The punch stats back it up: Sheeraz landed 62 of 162 shots (38%), while Berlanga connected with just 46 of 119. It wasn’t close. That kind of performance explains why Turki wants him fast-tracked to Canelo. Saudi money makes things happen, and if the kingmaker wants it, the fight can materialize.

But Anthony Yarde, who was ringside, wasn’t sold. Speaking to Ring Magazine, Yarde said: “Hamzah is good, but he still needs a few more fights before he thinks about Canelo.” That’s a respected voice reminding everyone that hype and readiness aren’t the same thing.

Is Hamzah Sheeraz More Than Hype or Just Another Prospect?

Here’s where the doubts creep in. Scroll through forums and you’ll see fans calling him a “hype job,” saying his size advantage and matchmaking flatter him. That noise won’t fade until he beats a true world-level name. A Chris Eubank Jr. fight in the UK would tell us plenty. So would a clash with Janibek Alimkhanuly or Erislandy Lara—real operators in the middleweight mix.

And let’s not forget the context. Sheeraz isn’t new—he’s been grinding since 2017, picking up the European and Commonwealth straps, and now holding a version of a world title. He’s unbeaten in 21 with 17 stoppages. The Berlanga fight was his best yet, but it can’t be the final word.

My Take: Sheeraz has the tools, no doubt. He’s rangy, disciplined, and punches hard. But rushing him to Canelo in 2026 might be less about boxing logic and more about money and Saudi influence. If you’re honest, he probably needs one or two real tests before even thinking of Álvarez. The Berlanga win got people talking—but the real proving ground is still ahead.