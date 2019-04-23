“Miller Doesn’t Deserve To Be In The Ring With Me,” Says Joshua

The Six Names In The Frame For June 1: Ortiz, Ruiz, Kabayel, Hunter, Charr, Bryan





Anthony Joshua has finally spoken out on the whole Jarrell Miller failed drugs tests (x3) situation, and though the WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champ is far from happy, he has refrained from putting the boot in too much. Joshua, talking on his You Tube channel, actually wishes Miller good luck, saying he will not “knock a man when he’s down.”

Joshua was of course looking forward to being able to “crack him in his jaw,” Miller having gotten under the champ’s skin at those press conferences and media events (events that, when looking back, make Miller look even more foolish) but he is now looking ahead to whoever it is he fights instead on June 1st.

“Whoever that fighter may be, I’m going to keep my chin down and my hands up,” Joshua said, before adding how there will be an update on the replacement challenger in something like 48 to 72 hours.





Promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed the six-man list and the names in the hat are as follows: Luis Ortiz (apparently Joshua’s first choice and the man he mentioned immediately upon hearing how Miller had flunked his first test), Michael Hunter, Andy Ruiz, Agit Kabayel, Manuel Charr and Trevor Bryan.

Ortiz seems to be the man most fans are hoping gets the shot but we must wait and see. Bryan has not fought in months and he has never faced an elite heavyweight, this despite the fact that he holds a version of the WBA title. Ruiz looked good on Saturday in stopping Alexander Dimitrenko, while Charr has been out of action and tested positive for an illegal substance himself not too long ago. Kabayel, the reigning European champ, fought in March when he won a decision over Andriy Rudenko, and Hunter, who came up from cruiserweight, last boxed in November of last year when he stopped Alexander Ustinov.

So who will it be? Who would you like it to be? Here’s betting either Hunter or Kabayel gets the gig.