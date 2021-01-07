Mikey Garcia looking huge, says Ryan Garcia not ready for Tank Davis

Mikey Garcia says that the popular Golden Boy Promotions fighter Ryan ‘Kingry’ Garcia (21-0, 18 KOs) is ready to take on WBA World lightweight champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis (24-0, 23 KOs) at this early period in his career.

The 32-year-old Mikey isn’t sure whether Ryan will improve enough in one or two fights for him to have a better chance of beating Tank. But as of right now, Mikey doesn’t believe he would win if Ryan goes ahead with his plans to fight the unbeaten Davis.

“I don’t think he’s ready for Tank,” said Mikey about Ryan Garcia.

“I said he’s not ready. It’s hard to say that because is he going to improve that much more in one or two fights and then all of a sudden be ready?” said Mikey.

In Ryan’s seventh-round knockout win over Luke Campbell last Saturday night, he looked like the same fighter he was two fights ago when he defeated Jose Lopez.

There’s no change in Ryan’s game. Although Eddy Reynoso is now training Ryan, his fighting style is identical to two years ago.

The 22-year-old Ryan still looks to throw left hooks all the time, and he rarely throws his jab or right hands. Reynoso is certainly an excellent trainer, but he’s done zero to develop Ryan’s right hand or to get him to throw jabs.

Who knows? Maybe Reynoso doesn’t feel it’s important for Ryan to develop his right hand or throw jabs? I mean, with a left hook as powerful as Ryan’s, he might not ever need anything more than that.

Look at Jeff ‘Left Hook’ Lacy and Donovan ‘Razor’ Ruddock. They both had fine careers, and they basically only had a left hook in their arsenal and much else to go along with it.

“I don’t think he beats Tank. I think Devin Haney is a more even fight [for Ryan Garcia] than a fight with Tank,” said Mikey Garcia.

“Tank is another level above. And I don’t think either of them is going to beat Tank. Are they ready for him? Maybe a fight or two.

“Does that make a big difference? I don’t know,” said Mikey on Ryan waiting for a fight or two before taking on Gervonta Davis. “They could definitely try and get that fight next, but I don’t think they’d beat Tank.”

It’s too bad Mikey isn’t Ryan’s promoter because he could try and talk some sense into him and get him to put the brakes on when it comes to fighting Gervonta.

Ryan doesn’t realize that if he gets knocked out by Tank Davis in a vicious manner, he’s going to have a difficult time trying to get boxing fans to believe in him after the defeat.

Ryan must make 100% sure that he’s mentally and physically ready to take on Tank before facing him.

The way Ryan was getting repeatedly hit with left hands from Luke Campbell last Saturday, he’s not ready for Tank. Campbell isn’t a big puncher, and yet he knocked Ryan down in the second round.

If you knockdown in slow motion, Ryan had his eyes closed as he was falling. Campbell believes that Ryan was unconscious until he hit the floor, and the impact woke him up. Obviously, that’s not a good sign if Ryan is serious about wanting to take on Tank Davis next.

Mikey Garcia says he plans on possibly fighting in May. If he does fight, he’s going to have to take off a massive amount of weight. He’s not saying which weight division he’ll be fighting in, but 147 might be too low for Mikey right now. He looks like he’s in the 180s right now.