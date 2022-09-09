Mikey Garcia favors Canelo Alvarez to defeat Gennadiy Golovkin

Mikey Garcia is picking Canelo Alvarez to defeat Gennadiy Golovkin in their trilogy fight on September 17th due to his youth advantage.

Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) is 32-year-old and still near his prime, whereas Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) is 40, and coming off an unimpressive performance against Ryota Murata.

Golovkin still has the power to give Canelo problems, but his lack of hand speed and his vulnerability to body shots could be a problem.

Canelo didn’t look good in his last fight, losing to WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol last May. If that performance is an indication of deterioration beginning to show on Canelo, then we could have an interesting fight between him and GGG.

Canelo and Golovkin will be headlining on DAZN pay-per-view on September 17th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“I think it’s a good fight, but I think Canelo takes it,” said Mikey Garcia to Fighthype. “They know each other so well. That doesn’t play too much because they already fought each other twice,” said Mikey when asked if Golovkin would be better off weight the fight taking place in the 168-lb division.

“Canelo has fought at a higher weight class, but he’s not a big dude naturally,” continued Mikey. “He started much smaller. It’s not going to play too much of a role.

“I just think Canelo is at a better time age and career-wise vs. Golovkin. It’s a good fight. Golovkin is going to try his hardest to put it out, but I think Canelo wins.

“He’ll still do the rematch,” said Mikey when told that Canelo said he won’t fight a rematch against WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol if he loses his next fight against challenger Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez on November 5th.

“He’ll still do the rematch. He’ll do it. He’s not going to be one to let that little thorn [stay there],” said Mikey about Canelo wanting to avenge his loss to Bivol, regardless of the outcome of his fight against Ramirez.

“He’s going to want to get that thorn out. The only way to do it is in a rematch. It’s the sport of boxing. It ain’t about fighting your countrymen. When the right circumstance presents itself, you’ve got to do it,” said Mikey, reacting to being told that Canelo doesn’t want to fight Mexicans.