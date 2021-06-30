Mike Tyson At 55: Still A Superstar

June 30, 1966, Brownsville, Brooklyn.

On this day 55 years ago, a heavyweight legend like no other was born. Michael Gerard Tyson, who would go on to be celebrated, idolized, hated, loved, feared, and respected as Mike Tyson, came into the world and he arrived in poverty.

Tyson said himself many times how he did not expect to live until the age of 30, certainly not into his mid-fifties. In some ways, Tyson is a genuine survivor.

As he celebrates his 55th birthday, what can be written about the one-time “Baddest Man On The Planet?” Who doesn’t know the Tyson story?

Discovered in Tryon by former pro Bobby Stewart, then adopted and guided by the legendary Cus D’Amato, Tyson made rapid progress in the ring. A pro at age 18, Tyson was WBC heavyweight champ at age 20. “Iron Mike’s” brutal destruction of the unfortunate Trevor Berbick might have been his finest ring display when it comes to speed, timing, power, bad intentions, and a sheer, undiluted desire to wipe out what was (briefly) standing in front of him.

Tyson’s later wins over Michael Spinks, Tony Tucker, Pinklon Thomas, and Carl Williams may have earned the best heavyweight on the planet during the years 1986 to 1989 more praise, yet for some, in fact for many, the Tyson we saw obliterating Berbick carved out the Tyson image; the image we think of whenever Tyson’s name comes up today.

What followed after that historic night in November of 1986 nobody could have predicted: a loss, this to a whopping, great 42/1 outsider, a jail sentence for rape, a huge, money orientated comeback, an ear bite (or two), another spell on the inside, an attempted arm-break, losses to a couple of journeymen, a one-man show, an autobiography, multiple movies made as well as appearances in, a hugely entertaining podcast, and a 2020 ring return. And finally, peace (largely made possible due to an unashamed marijuana habit).

Tyson today is content as well as happy. The former heavyweight king has done it all, seen it all, lived through it all. And fight fans the world over still talk about him, they argue he was or could have been, the greatest ever.

Tyson is still a superstar. Mike Tyson has known nothing but a celebrity lifestyle for over 35 years. And through it all Tyson has managed to stay sane, to stay alive. From here on in, Tyson deserves all that comes to him, he deserves everything he gets.

Even now, many fans cannot wait for Tyson’s next fight.