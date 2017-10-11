Miguel Cotto battles Sadam Ali on HBO on Dec.2

December 2 will mark the end of an era in boxing as four-division and six-time world champion Miguel Cotto (41-5, 33 KOs) enters the ring for the final time to defend his WBO World Junior Middleweight Title in a 12-round battle against Sadam “World Kid” Ali (25-1, 14 KOs).

The action will take place at the World’s Most Famous Arena, Madison Square Garden, and will be televised live on HBO World Championship Boxing beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. Cotto will make his 24th appearance on the network and his 10th showcase at MSG.





Cotto, a surefire first-ballot Hall-of-Famer, has held world titles in the super lightweight, welterweight, junior middleweight and middleweight divisions. The native of Caguas, Puerto Rico has faced a who’s who of elite world champions including Demarcus “Chop Chop” Corley, Paulie “Magic Man” Malignaggi, Zab “Super” Judah, Sugar Shane Mosley, Antonio “El Tornado de Tijuana” Margarito, Ricardo “El Matador” Mayorga, Sergio “Maravilla” Martinez and current Lineal and Ring Magazine Middleweight Champion Canelo Alvarez.

In his last outing, Cotto defeated the tough and determined Yoshihiro “Maestrito” Kamegai to win the WBO World Junior Middleweight Title, which he will look to defend successfully before a packed crowd of his loyal New York supporters as he closes the book on his legendary career.

“I’m very excited to be back in the ring for my final fight at The Garden. I’ve worked really hard my entire career to be at this level,” Cotto said. “I am fully concentrated on getting together with Freddie Roach so we can work hard and have a great victory on December 2.”

Ali, a 2008 U.S. Olympian fighting out of Brooklyn who has held multiple regional titles, will get his second shot at a world championship after earning victories over top welterweight contenders including Francisco “Chia” Santana, Luis Carlos “El Potro” Abregu and most recently former interim WBA World Super Lightweight Champion Johan “El Terrible” Perez.

“I am thrilled to be given the opportunity to fight a legend in Madison Square Garden in front of all my fans and on HBO,” said Ali. “My time is now. God willing, I will leave the Garden with the championship belt.”





“What can you say about Miguel Cotto that hasn’t already been said during his two decades in boxing?,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions. “He is a first-ballot hall of famer; a true legend in Puerto Rico, New York and beyond; and a true credit to the sport of boxing. Just like he [Cotto] was given a shot for his world championship, he is now doing the same for Sadam Ali. Who will come out on top? Tune in December 2 to find out.”

“It’s amazing having Miguel Cotto back at The Garden for one last time to finish a brilliant career,” said Hector Soto, Vice President of Cotto Promotions. “Memorable fights and a legacy were built in that building. December 2 will be remarkable for Miguel Cotto.”

Cotto vs. Ali, a 12-round fight for the Cotto’s WBO World Junior Middleweight Championship, is presented by Golden Boy Promotions and Miguel Cotto Promotions and sponsored by Tecate, “THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING,” Hennessy “Never Stop. Never Settle, and Casa Mexico Tequila. The event will take place Saturday, December 2 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York and will be televised live on HBO World Championship Boxing beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Tickets for Cotto vs. Ali are priced at $500, $300, $200, $100 and $50 and go on sale on Tuesday, October 17 at 12:00 p.m. ET. Tickets can be purchased at the Madison Square Garden Box Office, all Ticketmaster outlets, Ticketmaster charge by phone (866-858-0008) and online at www.ticketmaster.com, www.goldenboytickets.com or www.MSG.com.