Miguel Cotto signs big with Golden Boy Promotions

Four-division world champion and surefire first ballot Hall of Famer Miguel Cotto (40-5, 33 KOs) will return to Golden Boy Promotions for a multi-fight deal starting with his 12-round bout for the vacant WBO Light Middleweight World Championship against Yoshihiro “El Maestrito” Kamegai (27-3-2, 24 KOs). The fight will be on Saturday August 26 from Carson, Calif’s StubHub Center and live on HBO World Championship Boxing starting at 9:45 p.m. EST/PST.

In addition, Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boy Promotion will partner with Cotto and Miguel Cotto Promotions on developing prospects, advancing boxing in Cotto’s Puerto Rico homeland and promoting the boxing legend’s upcoming fights.

“Miguel Cotto is not only a legend in the ring, but on the entire island of Puerto Rico, which has one of the richest boxing traditions around the globe,” said Golden Boy Promotions Chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya. “Our new partnership will include Miguel’s upcoming fights; working with Miguel Cotto Promotions’ talented stable of fighters; and revitalizing boxing in Puerto Rico.”





A key element of the partnership will see boxing series Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN broadcast a number of cards from Puerto Rico in the coming months and years. This is the first time in 15 years that ESPN will put on a show from Puerto Rico.

“I’m very proud to establish a tremendous partnership with Golden Boy Promotions and Oscar,” said Cotto, who is shooting for his sixth world title on August 27th. “It couldn’t work better — from a boxer to a boxer. We share the same mentality and language of the sport and the business. We will create the perfect opportunities for the sport of boxing and the fans.”

Cotto has held world titles in the super lightweight, welterweight, junior middleweight and middleweight divisions and has fought and defeated a who’s who of elite fighters over the last 15 years including Kelson Pinto, Demarcus “Chop Chop” Corley, Ricardo “Mochuelo” Torres, Paulie “Magic Man” Malignaggi, Zab “Super” Judah, Sugar Shane Mosley, Antonio “El Tornado de Tijuana” Margarito, Ricardo “El Matador” Mayorga and Sergio “Maravilla” Martinez.

“It’s a big pleasure to work together with Golden Boy Promotions,” said Hector Soto, Vice President of Miguel Cotto Promotions. “We’ve always had a great relationship beyond boxing with them for more than 10 years. We look forward to make the best fights and best shows for the fans.”





Tickets for Cotto vs. Kamegai will be priced at $200, $100, $50 and $25, plus applicable taxes, fees and services charges and go on sale on Thursday June 1st at 10am PT. Tickets can be purchased at AXS.com, by phone at 888-9-AXS-TIX (888-929-7849), and at StubHub Center Box Office (Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. PT to 6 p.m. PT). VIP Suites are available by calling 877-604-8777. For more information on group discounts or VIP packages, call 877-234-8425.

