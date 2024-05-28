Mexican Icon Julio Cesar Chavez Becomes A Promoter: “We Are Going To Bring Out A Lot Of Talent, A Champion”

Boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez, for most people, THE greatest Mexican fighter of them all, will begin a new career as a promoter at the end of the month, May 31st. Chavez will follow in the footsteps of fellow greats/former world champions who went on to become promoters, such as Oscar De La Hoya and others, and “J.C Superstar” says he is hoping to find “the next Canelo, the next Julio Cesar Chavez.”

Julio’s maiden promotional show, under the banner Chavez Promotions, will see the all-time great’s son, Omar, in action, with some other Mexican prospects set to fight on the card in Tijuana. Chavez, an absolute hero in Mexico and beyond, says he had been offered the job of a boxing promoter some time ago but that now he is ready for the task he is certain his promotional venture will bring out a world champion.

“I have a lot of vision, thank God,” Chavez said. “I believe that not in the very long term, in the very short term, because those are the expectations, we are going to bring out a champion. It is a great responsibility; this of being a promoter had already been offered to me a long time ago, but it is a great commitment. Because to make a boxing promoter and to bring out new talents is not so easy. Besides, boxers are very difficult.”

Chavez was of course promoted by the one and only Don King, so it would be interesting to see if Chavez picked up any tips on how to be a big, if controversial promoter from King. Hopefully, Chavez will treat his fighters fairly, and hopefully he will add another string to his considerable bow by giving us a world champion, maybe even a great.

“We are going to bring out a lot of talent. Let’s see if we get the next Canelo or the next Julio Cesar Chavez,” the former multi-weight king said.

Chavez was a truly exceptional fighter, now let’s see if he can excel as a promoter. It is of course a massive task to set, to find the next JC or the next Canelo, but then Chavez always did set the bar high.

All power to Chavez in his new venture, so say we.