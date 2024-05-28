Nick Ball Using Prime Mike Tyson As Inspiration Going Into Raymond Ford Fight

Mike Tyson knew all about the challenge of giving away both height and reach when he fought, the 5’11” heavyweight always the smaller man in the ring when he went to work. Tyson as we know, overwhelmed the big guys with a combination of speed, explosiveness, and a brilliant defence. Featherweight warrior Nick Ball also knows all about being the smaller man in the ring.

At just 5’2,” Ball also uses an explosive approach where he gets inside and goes to work on the taller guy. Ball faces a big challenge live on DAZN on Saturday, this on the massive ‘5 Vs. 5’ card in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Ball – unlucky not have got the win and the WBC featherweight title last time out, when he was held to a controversial draw in his fight with Rey Vargas – will challenge WBA featherweight champ Raymond Ford.

Ford is a tall-for-the-weight 5’6” and he is a southpaw. It promises to be a tough fight for both men, and possibly one of the best action fights of the night on Saturday. Ball says he will be looking to take it out of the hands of the three judges this time – Tyson style.

“I’ve always looked up to Mike Tyson,” Ball told Mail Sport. “I appreciate his style of boxing and wanted to incorporate that into my own style. No messing about, looking to get the job done against his opponents. It’s all action and I think that’s what everyone wants to watch as well. You get your money’s worth when you are watching people like me and Mike Tyson because it’s all action and edge of your seat stuff.”

For sure, Ball has thrilled fans with his fighting style and approach, his punch output and his sheer aggression making for superb action. The Vargas fight was messy, this down to Vargas’ reluctance to trade punches and to fiddle his way to victory (or to a draw), but we should get a far better fight on Saturday.

Ford can bang and he is dangerous. Ball might be in the toughest fight of his entire career here. Ford is unbeaten at 15-0(8) and he scored a late stoppage win against Otabek Kholmatov to win the belt in March. Ball, 19-0-1(11) is getting a second crack at glory and he will not want to come up short this time.

Will the judges be needed on Saturday? Not likely. This one could be a real battle. It’s a pick ’em fight for me, how about you?