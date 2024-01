Christian Mbilli (26-0, 22 KOs), the unbeaten super middleweight contender, looked like pure gold on Saturday night, scoring an impressive sixth round stoppage of Rohan Murdock (27-3, 19 KOs) at the Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Canada.

Mbilli had Murdock hurt in the fifth and sixth rounds from his heavy flow of huge power shots to the head. At the end of the sixth, Murdock’s corner pulled the plug on the fight.

After the contest, Mbilli called out Canelo Alvarez, saying he wanted him next.